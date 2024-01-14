Pakistan’s Supreme Court Denies Imran Khan’s PTI Party its Iconic Symbol for Upcoming Elections

In a significant judgement, Pakistan’s Supreme Court has upheld a decision barring the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, from using its iconic cricket-bat symbol in the upcoming elections.

The verdict, delivered by a three-judge panel headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, supports the Election Commission’s ruling and poses a considerable challenge to PTI, one of the country’s most popular political movements.

The cricket-bat symbol, closely tied with the PTI’s identity, has been denied to the party on the grounds of it not holding intraparty elections.

This unexpected development may potentially cause confusion among voters, especially in areas with high illiteracy rates, as PTI candidates are now required to contest on individual symbols.

The party has expressed concern that the absence of the cricket-bat symbol might hinder the recognition of PTI candidates on the ballot.