Pakistan

Pakistan's Supreme Court Denies Imran Khan's PTI Party its Iconic Symbol for Upcoming Elections

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:05 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
Pakistan’s Supreme Court Denies Imran Khan’s PTI Party its Iconic Symbol for Upcoming Elections

In a significant judgement, Pakistan’s Supreme Court has upheld a decision barring the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, from using its iconic cricket-bat symbol in the upcoming elections.

The verdict, delivered by a three-judge panel headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, supports the Election Commission’s ruling and poses a considerable challenge to PTI, one of the country’s most popular political movements.

The cricket-bat symbol, closely tied with the PTI’s identity, has been denied to the party on the grounds of it not holding intraparty elections.

This unexpected development may potentially cause confusion among voters, especially in areas with high illiteracy rates, as PTI candidates are now required to contest on individual symbols.

The party has expressed concern that the absence of the cricket-bat symbol might hinder the recognition of PTI candidates on the ballot.

Pakistan Politics
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

