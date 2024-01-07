en English
Africa

Pakistan’s Strategy Amid Financial Constraints: Empowering Ambassadors and Engaging Africa

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:00 pm EST
Amid financial difficulties, the Pakistani cabinet is seeking ways to reduce travel expenses for officials conducting international consultations. A proposal has been put forward to authorize Pakistani ambassadors overseas to lead bilateral political consultations, a move designed to curtail unnecessary travel costs.

Debate Over Level of Representation

While the Ministry of Foreign Affairs acknowledges the need to lessen the frequency of these consultations, it argues that ambassadors might not project the same level of commitment as higher-level representation. This level of representation, typically a director general or an additional secretary, is reserved for countries of strategic importance. The concern is whether the ambassadors can demonstrate the same level of engagement in these consultations.

‘Engage Africa’ Policy

The cabinet was also briefed about the ‘Engage Africa’ policy, an initiative to strengthen relations with the African continent. This policy underscores Pakistan’s commitment to broadening its diplomatic and economic ties with African nations. The policy puts a spotlight on the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on bilateral political consultations agreed upon with Gambia. This MoU, which is the first of its kind with the African nation, was endorsed by the cabinet, marking a significant milestone in the ‘Engage Africa’ policy.

Financial Constraints and Diplomatic Engagement

The proposal to empower Pakistani ambassadors to lead consultations comes in the backdrop of the government facing financial constraints. While it aims to maintain the depth and importance of bilateral relations, the government is also cognizant of the need to address these financial constraints. This delicate balance between diplomatic engagement and financial prudence underscores the challenges faced by the government in its international relations strategy.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

