International Relations

Pakistan’s Senate Calls for a National Agenda: Opposition Leader Stresses Economic Stability and Policy Continuity

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:16 pm EST
Pakistan’s Senate Calls for a National Agenda: Opposition Leader Stresses Economic Stability and Policy Continuity

In a recent session of Pakistan’s Senate, the leader of the Opposition, Dr. Shahzad Wasim, made a resounding call for the creation of a national agenda that echoes the current demands of the country. The essence of his argument rested on the necessity of cooperation among the various political forces to confront the challenges that the nation faces.

Realigning National Priorities

In his speech, Dr. Wasim underscored the urgent need for a shift in national priorities, with a strong emphasis on economic stability and policy continuity. He urged his fellow politicians to leave aside their differences and create an environment conducive to healthy electoral competition, a prerequisite for a functioning democracy.

Criticizing Past Errors

The Opposition Leader also spared no effort in criticizing the previous government’s priorities, which he felt were more inclined towards self-preservation and political retribution rather than national interests. Acknowledging errors committed by all major political parties in the past, Dr. Wasim advocated for a move towards rectification rather than blame, a sentiment that resonated deeply within the Senate.

Looming Threats to Fair Elections

Dr. Wasim did not shy away from expressing his concerns about the recent political and terror-related disturbances that threaten the possibility of fair elections in the country. He criticized the interim Prime Minister, Anwaarul Haq, for his derogatory remarks about Baloch protestors. His remarks were deemed as an insult to the people’s rights by PML-N Senator Saadia Abbasi, who questioned the lack of legal action if the accused protestors were indeed acting against national interests.

Session Highlights

The Senate session also witnessed discussions about the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and the interim Afghan government’s inertia against the TTP, which could potentially allow the TTP to extend its influence and activities. The session further highlighted efforts to curb illegal immigration across Pakistan’s western borders, with over half a million illegal immigrants repatriated so far. Additionally, the session touched upon the issue of human trafficking and the need to improve Pakistan’s overall economic situation, a topic brought up by the caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Solangi.

International Relations Pakistan Politics
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

