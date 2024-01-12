en English
Elections

Pakistan’s Political Chessboard: Concerns Over Potential Election Manipulation

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:52 am EST
As Pakistan’s 12th general elections draw near, a cloud of political tension hangs over the country. The incarceration of a former prime minister and the disqualification of his party’s candidates by electoral authorities add fuel to the fire. The unexpected return of another ex-premier, once imprisoned and exiled, whose legal cases have been dismissed, further complicates the scenario. Analysts and political observers are concerned about the possibility of these elections becoming the most manipulated in Pakistan’s democratic history, casting a shadow of doubt on the integrity and fairness of the electoral process.

The Historical Context and Current Political Landscape

The historical backdrop of political engineering in Pakistan’s elections offers a lens through which the current situation can be viewed. The ruling party, Imran Khan’s PTI, is dealing with the political fallout of these recent developments. The influence of the deep state, often cited in discussions about Pakistan’s political dynamics, is another element to consider as the country heads towards its 12th general election.

The Impact of Misinformation and Hate Speech

Adding to the complexity are rising concerns over misinformation and hate speech on social media platforms. The potential impact of AI-generated deepfakes, and the challenges tech platforms face in tackling misinformation, are becoming key issues. Previous elections in Pakistan have witnessed specific instances of hate speech and misinformation, making this a recurring problem. The difficulty in verifying political ads on social media platforms and the influence of global events on resources allocated for election preparation further exacerbate the situation.

Uncertainties and Challenges

The uncertainties surrounding the upcoming elections include delays, resolutions for further delays, and questions about the level playing field. Party dynamics and the impact on the economy are other aspects worth keeping an eye on. The rejection of nomination papers of notable leaders and credibility issues of the Election Commission of Pakistan are also contributing to the unease.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

