Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif: No Tolerance for Cross-Border Terrorism and Economic Revival Plans

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday declared Pakistan's unwavering stance against any form of cross-border terrorism, emphasizing the nation's commitment to securing its borders and fostering peaceful relations with neighboring countries. During a federal cabinet meeting, Sharif outlined a robust approach towards combating terrorism and detailed strategic economic measures aimed at stabilizing and growing Pakistan's economy.

Unyielding Stance on Cross-Border Terrorism

PM Shehbaz Sharif underscored the critical importance of national security and the unacceptable nature of neighboring territories being used for terrorist activities against Pakistan. He proposed the creation of a collaborative strategy, stressing sincerity and collective efforts to eradicate terrorism, which would contribute to regional peace and address socio-economic issues like poverty. Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan's sacrifices in the war against terrorism and the resolve to eliminate this menace as previously achieved.

Economic Revival and Investment Attraction

Addressing Pakistan's economic challenges, PM Sharif revealed the necessity of securing another International Monetary Fund (IMF) package, while committing to economic revival strategies that prioritize self-sufficiency. Efforts to minimize national borrowing, attract foreign investments, and create an enabling environment for growth across various sectors were highlighted. Sharif mentioned the Special Investment Facilitation Council's role in boosting investment and appealed for the expedited resolution of pending tax cases to enhance the tax base. Additionally, the digitalization of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and stringent measures against utility pilferage were outlined as part of the economic reform agenda.

Commitment to Government Efficiency and Digital Transformation

The establishment of a committee aimed at reducing government expenditures was announced, with a promise to implement its recommendations fully. PM Sharif's administration is taking significant steps towards digital transformation, particularly in tax collection, to ensure efficiency, transparency, and broader fiscal responsibility. These measures are part of a comprehensive strategy designed to steer Pakistan towards economic stability and growth, despite the challenges ahead.

As Pakistan navigates through the complexities of regional security and economic revitalization, the leadership's resolve to maintain a strong defense against terrorism while laying down the foundations for a prosperous future is evident. The dual focus on security and economic stability reflects a pragmatic approach to addressing both immediate and long-term challenges facing the country.