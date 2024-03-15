Pakistan’s New Parliament Passes Resolution Condemning Israeli War on Palestine

Pakistan's National Assembly, elected last month, has taken a firm stance against the ongoing conflict in Gaza by passing a resolution that condemns the Israeli war on Palestine. Shazia Marri, who moved the resolution, highlighted the dire consequences of the conflict, including the loss of over thirty thousand Palestinian lives since October last year. This action underscores Pakistan's call for a more proactive role in the international community to enforce a ceasefire and address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Resolution and Aid Efforts

With the war now entering its sixth month, the resolution demands immediate international intervention to halt the violence. Pakistan, having no diplomatic ties with Israel, has been actively sending aid to Palestine, including winter tents, medicines, and food supplies, demonstrating its solidarity. The UN's warning of a potential famine in Gaza, affecting over half a million people, adds urgency to Pakistan's appeal for a ceasefire and more accessible aid delivery.

Legal and Advocacy Moves

In response to the political landscape, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, facing setbacks in securing reserved seats in the legislature, announced plans to petition the Supreme Court. This development comes after a Peshawar court ruling against the eligibility of an allied party for extra reserved seats, further complicating PTI's position. Meanwhile, Pakistan's representation at the UN and in international sports, underscores its dedication to advocating for Palestine on multiple fronts.

Global and Cultural Solidarity

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations is set to deliver a statement on the International Day To Combat Islamophobia, reflecting the country's commitment to addressing global injustices. Additionally, a Pakistani kickboxer at the IFMA World Muaythai Championships in Thailand has expressed his support for Palestine, symbolizing the widespread solidarity among Pakistanis with the Palestinian cause.

As Pakistan continues to navigate these complex issues, its efforts to foster peace and provide humanitarian aid in Gaza highlight the significant challenges faced by the international community. The call for a ceasefire and increased aid access to Gaza represents a critical step towards alleviating the ongoing humanitarian crisis and underscores the urgent need for global cooperation.