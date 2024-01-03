en English
Pakistan

Pakistan’s Need for Improved Governance: A Retired Lieutenant General’s Perspective

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:21 pm EST
Pakistan’s Need for Improved Governance: A Retired Lieutenant General’s Perspective

As Pakistan stands on the precipice of national and provincial elections, the country’s need for improved governance to address its economic, political, and social challenges has never been more pressing. Retired Lieutenant General and former Federal Secretary of Pakistan, opines that the implementation of policies, rather than their formulation, is where Pakistan has historically faltered. This is particularly evident in governance, leading to a weakened economy, unsatisfactory law and order, and a tarnished international reputation.

A History of Failed Implementation

From the perspective of a seasoned military and civil servant, he criticizes the political turmoil that undermines democratic processes and public trust in the government. This includes the rough handling of PTI candidates and the influence of the military establishment in politics. The author underscores the country’s increased threat from violent extremists, particularly the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and the support they receive from the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

Shaping the Future

For the author, the future of Pakistan hinges on the election of experienced politicians capable of addressing complex economic issues and reducing the heavy reliance on foreign aid. He suggests that the new government should focus on several key areas. These include developing the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa region, improving relations with India, prioritizing higher education, creating internationally competitive conditions to retain professionals, increasing local production, and enhancing tax collection.

Addressing Societal Disciplinary Laxity

However, the author believes that the path to improved governance is not merely a top-down process. He laments the apparent laxity in societal discipline, exemplified by traffic violations in Karachi. The author calls for a collective ambition for a better quality of life, driven by well-executed national policies.

In conclusion, as Pakistan readies itself for upcoming elections, the need for effective governance is paramount. The country’s future depends on the ability of its leaders to implement policies that address economic, political, and social challenges. With the right leaders at the helm and a society committed to discipline and change, Pakistan has the potential to overcome its historical challenges and create a prosperous future for its people.

Pakistan Politics
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

