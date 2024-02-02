Pakistan's Minister for Information Condemns Online Harassment of Journalist

In a stern rebuke against the online harassment of journalists, Murtaza Solangi, the Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting in Pakistan, publicly denounced the harassment of journalist Gharida Farooqi by online supporters of a political party. The minister's condemnation arrived in response to the deliberate leak of Farooqi's home and residential addresses online, a move that Solangi equated to an attempt to incite violence and harassment.

Unveiling the Unacceptable

The minister labelled the act as 'tantamount to torture and harassment', emphasizing that such actions will not be taken lightly. In an era where digital spaces are supposed to be safe havens for expression and dialogue, the leaking of personal details such as home addresses and private phone numbers is a blatant violation of privacy that could potentially endanger the lives of journalists.

Justice on the Horizon

Amidst the indignation, Solangi assured that the authorities are thoroughly investigating the incident. He underscored that the culprits, along with their accomplices, would face the full force of the law. The statement serves as a stern reminder that no one is above the law, and those who choose to use their online presence to intimidate and harass will face legal repercussions.

Preserving the Fourth Estate

This incident underscores the risks journalists face in the digital age, particularly when their work challenges political entities. Despite the odds, they continue to uphold their role as the 'fourth estate', providing the public with essential information. As the world continues to navigate the complexities of the digital age, it is imperative that the safety and rights of journalists remain a top priority.