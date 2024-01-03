Pakistan’s Minister Calls for Political Consensus on Economic Direction

In an address to the Senate, Caretaker Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi has called for political consensus on Pakistan’s economic trajectory. He stressed the need to address fundamental issues and foster tolerance within the political sphere.

Minister Solangi’s Address

Minister Solangi emphasized the connection between human trafficking and the country’s overall economic conditions. He called for a national consensus on economic direction to prevent citizens from resorting to risking their lives abroad. He also responded to Senators’ queries regarding encroachments by the Islamabad Club, the dual nationality of Pakistanis, and water issues in various federal capital areas.

Repatriation of Illegal Immigrants

The Pakistani government has repatriated over 500,000 illegal immigrants, a majority of whom are Afghans. However, approximately 1.15 million illegal immigrants still reside in the country. Solangi urged political parties to reach an agreement on the country’s economic direction to address this issue.

Opposition’s Stand

Opposition Leader Shahzad Waseem echoed Solangi’s sentiments, underscoring the importance of promoting tolerance in politics and maintaining policy continuity for economic stability.

Health Sector Neglect

On a related note, the Minister for National Health Services, Dr. Nadeem Jan, regretted that the health sector had been overlooked in the past, with merely one percent of GDP allocated to it. He advocated for an increase in this investment to at least two percent of the GDP to improve the sector. He also reported an uplift in immunization rates from fifty to seventy-seven percent nationwide, reflecting the start of a positive trend towards healthcare betterment.