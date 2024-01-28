Pakistan's Fight Against Judiciary Defamation: Notices Issued to Political Leaders and Journalists

In a decisive response to a defamatory social media campaign against Supreme Court judges, Pakistan's Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has served notices to 22 political leaders and workers, along with 32 journalists. The announcement was made by Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi in Islamabad, marking a significant move by the government to protect the judiciary's reputation.

Unveiling the Web of Defamation

According to Solangi, the JIT has probed into approximately 600 social media accounts, unearthing an elaborate gambit aimed at maligning the country's judiciary. The investigation has led to the issuance of notices to about 110 individuals. These notices include political leaders, workers, journalists, 47 vloggers, and TV talk show hosts, all implicated in the spread of false information about the Chief Justice and state institutions.

Legal and Ethical Implications

The issuance of these notices has triggered concerns among journalists and legal experts, who have voiced apprehensions over the repercussions of the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) actions. The press association and the High Court Journalists Association have expressed worry over journalists being targeted for spreading defamatory and false content. They underscore the potential threat this scenario poses to freedom of press and expression in the country.

A Stern Message

Despite the concerns, the Information Minister was firm in his resolve. Solangi clarified that no one has been harassed or charged with an FIR (First Information Report) and emphasized that these are merely notices, issued in accordance with the law. The first two hearings against the accused are scheduled for January 30 and January 31. This move, while being an attempt to ensure the protection of the judiciary, also serves as a stern message against those who peddle false information.