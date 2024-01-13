en English
Foreign Affairs

Pakistan’s Experience with Foreign Aid: A Sobering Study

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:32 pm EST
In ‘Pawned States,’ renowned scholar Didac Queralt critically evaluates the repercussions of dependency on foreign credit among developing nations. As the discourse around this subject intensifies, a particular spotlight has been cast on Pakistan’s tryst with foreign aid. A forthcoming study from the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) scrutinizes Pakistan’s financial assistance from overseas since 1950, and its subsequent influence on the country’s economic and political fabric.

A Challenging Pursuit for Data

The researchers confronted obstacles in data collation, as the required information was not only dispersed but often inaccessible to the public. It was determined that Pakistan procured between $155 to $157 billion of the committed $200 billion plus aid. However, this estimation likely undervalues the actual influx due to unaccounted ‘off the books’ assistance, such as covert US and Saudi grants during periods of military authority.

Examining the Economic Benefits of Foreign Aid

The study takes a critical look at the economic benefits bestowed upon Pakistan through foreign aid. It references the ambivalent conclusions drawn in existing literature and underscores the absence of transparent, technical evaluations of foreign-funded ventures. The researchers applied historical debates and standards established by MIT and economists Millikan and Rostow to gauge Pakistan’s performance. Their findings indicated that Pakistan failed to meet any of the set criteria.

More Outflow than Inflow

Pakistan has amassed a significant external debt without necessitating it and has observed more capital outflow than inflow during the 21st century. The authors of the study reproach both donors and Pakistani governments for their mishandling of aid, as manifested by the ineffective utilization of loans for ‘capacity building.’

A Call to Action for Political Parties

The research concludes on a sobering note, asserting that Pakistan’s outcomes from foreign aid have been far from positive. It emphasizes that political parties need to address foreign assistance as a policy matter for the country’s betterment. This conclusion comes at a time when financial experts and policy officers express concerns about the IMF’s strategy of bailing out previous lenders while imposing austerity on Pakistan, perpetuating its debt crisis.

Foreign Affairs Pakistan Politics
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

