Pakistan's Elections: The Void of Economic Agendas

As the anticipated elections in Pakistan draw near, a glaring void is evident – the conspicuous absence of a solid economic agenda from the principal political entities. The electorate expresses skepticism, their faith wavering over hollow promises devoid of detailed plans to ameliorate the economy.

Pakistan's Economic Dependence

Pakistan's economic credibility has been compromised, owing to its over-reliance on external assistance. This dependency has pushed the nation into a cycle of consumption and continuous pursuit of aid from international allies and institutions. Regrettably, these aids often arrive encapsulated in loans bearing stringent conditions.

The Need for Economists in the Political Landscape

Pakistan's political terrain is bereft of economists and finance ministers with the fortitude to withstand public pressure for imprudent economic alleviation. The need of the hour is to adopt and execute austerity measures within the government. The current austerity efforts barely scratch the surface and do not address the prerequisite for economic prudence.

Call for Prudent Austerity Measures and Economic Reforms

There is a resonating call for a comprehensive review of government expenditure. The goal is to pinpoint areas where expenses can be curtailed without compromising services, particularly in crucial sectors like education and health. The article strongly advocates for a reallocation of funds towards the enhancement of rural services and a halt to the misuse of discretionary funds, especially those employed for political benefits.

Suggested austerity measures include significant slashes in the budgets of high offices, freezing bureaucratic salaries, and reducing state expenses on petrol and entertainment by substantial percentages. The parties vying for the elections are under fire for not bringing such austerity measures into the conversation. These measures could potentially liberate resources for social sectors.

Addressing the Fiscal Deficit

To bridge the fiscal deficit, the new government would need to boost revenues by imposing higher taxes on the affluent and expanding the tax base. Nevertheless, this would be a herculean task, given the influence of those who would be most impacted by the increased taxes. Besides, the government would need to confront corruption within the bureaucracy, potentially leading to a significant reduction in personnel.

The upcoming elections could result in a weaker coalition, with a questionable mandate to manage a spiralling economic crisis. The major political parties, PML-N, PTI, and PPP, have released manifestos heavy on rhetoric but light on tangible plans and strategies to confront the economic challenges. The IMF has lowered Pakistan's economic growth forecast to two percent. The new government will need to strike a new deal with the IMF to resuscitate the economy. The lack of a clear economic agenda among the major political parties is highlighted as a concern for the country's economic future.