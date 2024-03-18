Pakistan's Election Quandary: Army's Grip Loosens Amid Economic Crisis and Popular Discontent

Following a contentious election, Pakistan sees the return of Nawaz Sharif's PML-N party to power, albeit with diminished authority and amid widespread skepticism over the military's role in the electoral process. Despite efforts to manipulate the outcome, the army's traditional sway over politics faces unprecedented challenges from a resurgent opposition and a deepening economic crisis.

Electoral Upheaval and Military Maneuvering

The recent elections in Pakistan have once again spotlighted the entrenched influence of the military in the country's political landscape. As Shehbaz Sharif ascends to the premiership and Maryam Sharif takes charge of Punjab, the victory feels pyrrhic. The Sharif family's muted response to their electoral success underscores the complexities of navigating Pakistan's military-dominated power structure. The 2018 elections, rigged in favor of Imran Khan, marked a turning point as the military's fallout with Khan led to a surprising reversal of fortunes for the Sharifs. Yet, the anticipated landslide victory for PML-N was thwarted by a surprising show of support for independent candidates aligned with Khan's PTI, prompting alleged military intervention to secure a fragmented majority for PML-N.

Challenging the Status Quo

The aftermath of the election has raised serious questions about the military's ability to maintain its grip on power. Imran Khan, despite his incarceration, has galvanized public sentiment against military interference, signaling a shift in the political discourse. The Sharif administration, now burdened with navigating a severe economic downturn, finds itself in a precarious position. With Pakistan teetering on the brink of financial collapse, the new government's unpopular decisions, necessitated by the urgent need for another IMF bailout, could further erode its fragile mandate.

A Crossroads for Civilian Governance

The current political and economic turmoil in Pakistan represents a critical juncture for civilian governance and the military's future role in the country. As the Sharif government struggles with the dual challenges of restoring political legitimacy and addressing the economic crisis, the military establishment faces its vulnerabilities. The widespread support for Khan and the dire financial straits threaten to unravel the tacit civilian-military power-sharing arrangement that has characterized Pakistan's political system. The outcome of this struggle could redefine the contours of Pakistani politics, potentially ushering in a new era of civilian ascendancy or plunging the country into further instability.