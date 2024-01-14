en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Pakistan’s Election Countdown: Manifestos, Resource Allocation, and Constitutional Challenges

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:35 pm EST
Pakistan’s Election Countdown: Manifestos, Resource Allocation, and Constitutional Challenges

As Pakistan braces for the forthcoming general elections slated for February 8, anticipation fills the air with the country’s key political parties poised to unveil their election manifestos. The focus of this political fervor is not just on the promises to be cataloged in these manifestos but on the potential solutions to the ongoing constitutional violations concerning resource allocation.

The Manifestos and Constitutional Challenges

Despite the 18th Amendment, provinces like Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have persistently raised concerns over perceived shortfalls in their due gas royalties. This, they claim, represents a consistent breach of the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award. The political landscape has been riddled with accusations of politicians prioritizing populist slogans over addressing these serious constitutional matters. These impending manifestos represent a litmus test for parties such as the PTI, PPP, and PML-N. The question remains whether they will confront these problems substantively or settle for superficial promises.

The Federal Government and Fiscal Challenges

Since 2022, the federal government has faced criticism for its decision to impose a petroleum development levy and discontinue sales taxes on petroleum products. This move has effectively reduced the provinces’ share of resources under the NFC Award. The blending of imported RLNG has caused an upsurge in the price of industrial gas, leading to a shutdown of businesses in the affected provinces. There is also growing concern that the federal government is not honoring the increased divisible pool share for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following the Fata-KP merger.

Concerns over Agricultural Taxation

The central government has shown reluctance to tax the agricultural sector, which is provincially regulated and forms a significant portion of the GDP. This reluctance has been met with resistance from political elites and landowners. The forthcoming manifestos are expected to reveal whether the parties have developed concrete solutions to these fiscal challenges and constitutional breaches or whether it will be business as usual.

The upcoming weeks will be pivotal in shaping the political landscape in Pakistan. The manifestos will not only determine the course of the elections but also potentially chart a new path for the country’s economic and constitutional future. As the countdown to the elections begins, the world watches with bated breath, waiting to see how these political giants will address the nation’s pressing challenges.

0
Economy Pakistan Politics
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
49 seconds ago
South Korea Extends Electricity Rate Freeze and Introduces Relief Measures Ahead of Lunar New Year
In a significant move, the South Korean government in conjunction with the ruling People Power Party (PPP) have reached a consensus to prolong a freeze on electricity rates for 3.65 million households, primarily those belonging to vulnerable groups. This decision springs from a critical meeting involving senior government officials, the presidential office, and the PPP
South Korea Extends Electricity Rate Freeze and Introduces Relief Measures Ahead of Lunar New Year
New College Graduates Face Reality Check on Salary Expectations
26 mins ago
New College Graduates Face Reality Check on Salary Expectations
Navigating Through Disinflation in the U.S. Economy
26 mins ago
Navigating Through Disinflation in the U.S. Economy
'Shop Doctor' Programme: A Beacon of Hope for New Forest Businesses
10 mins ago
'Shop Doctor' Programme: A Beacon of Hope for New Forest Businesses
Chennai's Retail Market Witnesses 15% Surge in Vegetable Prices Ahead of Pongal Festival
13 mins ago
Chennai's Retail Market Witnesses 15% Surge in Vegetable Prices Ahead of Pongal Festival
Nifty IT Sector Leads Market Rally with Record Highs; TCS and Infosys Support Upward Trend
23 mins ago
Nifty IT Sector Leads Market Rally with Record Highs; TCS and Infosys Support Upward Trend
Latest Headlines
World News
Jordynne Grace Reigns Supreme at TNA Hard To Kill 2024, ABC Retains Tag Team Titles
15 seconds
Jordynne Grace Reigns Supreme at TNA Hard To Kill 2024, ABC Retains Tag Team Titles
A Day in College Basketball: Game Scores from Across the US
30 seconds
A Day in College Basketball: Game Scores from Across the US
Madhya Pradesh Triumphs at Inaugural Beach Games 2024 in Diu
1 min
Madhya Pradesh Triumphs at Inaugural Beach Games 2024 in Diu
Mogul Embassy to Defend Titles Against Bullet Club Gold on AEW Dynamite
1 min
Mogul Embassy to Defend Titles Against Bullet Club Gold on AEW Dynamite
Malik Titus Triumphs Over Joey Dawejko in Atlantic City Boxing Event
2 mins
Malik Titus Triumphs Over Joey Dawejko in Atlantic City Boxing Event
Palestinian Soccer Team: A Debut Amidst Adversity
2 mins
Palestinian Soccer Team: A Debut Amidst Adversity
Ice Hockey Thriller: Home Team Stages Dramatic Comeback from 2-1 Deficit
2 mins
Ice Hockey Thriller: Home Team Stages Dramatic Comeback from 2-1 Deficit
San Diego Leads Pepperdine at Halftime in Key West Coast Match
2 mins
San Diego Leads Pepperdine at Halftime in Key West Coast Match
Uncertainty Surrounds Australian Cricket Selection Process
3 mins
Uncertainty Surrounds Australian Cricket Selection Process
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
5 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
21 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
34 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
38 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
42 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app