Pakistan’s Election Countdown: Manifestos, Resource Allocation, and Constitutional Challenges

As Pakistan braces for the forthcoming general elections slated for February 8, anticipation fills the air with the country’s key political parties poised to unveil their election manifestos. The focus of this political fervor is not just on the promises to be cataloged in these manifestos but on the potential solutions to the ongoing constitutional violations concerning resource allocation.

The Manifestos and Constitutional Challenges

Despite the 18th Amendment, provinces like Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have persistently raised concerns over perceived shortfalls in their due gas royalties. This, they claim, represents a consistent breach of the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award. The political landscape has been riddled with accusations of politicians prioritizing populist slogans over addressing these serious constitutional matters. These impending manifestos represent a litmus test for parties such as the PTI, PPP, and PML-N. The question remains whether they will confront these problems substantively or settle for superficial promises.

The Federal Government and Fiscal Challenges

Since 2022, the federal government has faced criticism for its decision to impose a petroleum development levy and discontinue sales taxes on petroleum products. This move has effectively reduced the provinces’ share of resources under the NFC Award. The blending of imported RLNG has caused an upsurge in the price of industrial gas, leading to a shutdown of businesses in the affected provinces. There is also growing concern that the federal government is not honoring the increased divisible pool share for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following the Fata-KP merger.

Concerns over Agricultural Taxation

The central government has shown reluctance to tax the agricultural sector, which is provincially regulated and forms a significant portion of the GDP. This reluctance has been met with resistance from political elites and landowners. The forthcoming manifestos are expected to reveal whether the parties have developed concrete solutions to these fiscal challenges and constitutional breaches or whether it will be business as usual.

The upcoming weeks will be pivotal in shaping the political landscape in Pakistan. The manifestos will not only determine the course of the elections but also potentially chart a new path for the country’s economic and constitutional future. As the countdown to the elections begins, the world watches with bated breath, waiting to see how these political giants will address the nation’s pressing challenges.