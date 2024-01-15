en English
Elections

Pakistan’s Election Commission Declines Plea to Postpone Elections

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:04 am EST
Pakistan's Election Commission Declines Plea to Postpone Elections

In a decisive move, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected a plea to delay the impending general elections set for February 8, 2024. The appeal, originating from a Senate resolution passed on January 5, called for a postponement citing severe weather conditions and deteriorating security scenarios. Despite these concerns, the ECP has resolutely committed to the Supreme Court to carry out the elections on the designated date.

ECP’s Stance Amidst Challenges

The ECP has asserted that all necessary arrangements for the elections are in place. With a history of conducting elections during the winter season without significant hindrances, the ECP remains undeterred by the proposed challenges. The insistence on holding the elections as per schedule comes after a resolution was moved by Senator Dilawar Khan and approved amidst a thinly attended Senate session.

A Plea for Postponement

Senator Dilawar Khan, echoing the sentiments of his fellow independent Senators Hidayat Ullah and Hilal-ur-Rehman, expressed his apprehensions in a letter to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. He argued that without addressing the proposed difficulties, the core principle of free and fair elections could be jeopardized. Yet, the ECP remains steadfast in its decision.

Upholding of Returning Officers’ Appointments

The recent Supreme Court verdict has further cleared the path for the upcoming elections. By upholding the appointments of returning officers (ROs), the Court has eliminated any ambiguities about the electoral process. This move has been seen as a significant step in ensuring the smooth conduct of the polls.

Call for Delay Amidst Rising Security Concerns

Notably, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), has also advocated for a delay in the elections. His plea rests on the surge in terror incidents, particularly in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) region. Despite the gravity of such security threats, the ECP’s stance remains unshaken, setting the stage for a critical electoral event in Pakistan’s democratic journey.

author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

