Politics

Pakistan’s Election Commission Cracks Down on Electoral Deception

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:44 am EST
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, has issued a stern warning to all political candidates seeking to manipulate the electoral system by affiliating with more than one political party. This comes amid concerns about attempts to misuse the electoral process in the lead up to the country’s upcoming general elections.

Adherence to Legal Procedures

According to the ECP, candidates who are members of one political party but are seeking the symbol of another party will face rejection of their applications by the Returning Officers (ROs). The Commission has directed ROs to enforce strict compliance with the Election Act, 2017, and the directives of the Supreme Court.

With numerous applications potentially violating electoral laws, the ECP emphasized that a candidate cannot simultaneously be affiliated with more than one political party as stipulated by the Act.

Consequences for False Statements

Apart from the issue of dual affiliation, the ECP also addressed the problem of candidates submitting incomplete nomination papers, particularly those lacking the required affidavits. Such applications will be summarily rejected, as per the Commission’s directives.

False statements made in nomination papers, the ECP warned, will carry the same consequences as making false statements before the Supreme Court, as per the Constitution and the law. This serves as a stark reminder of the seriousness of the electoral process and the importance of maintaining its integrity.

Reactions from Political Parties

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Nazriati (PTI-N) Chairman, Akhtar Iqbal Dar, denounced the submission of fake nomination papers by candidates from the Imran Khan-led party. He claimed that they used the name of his party, leading to uncertainty over the party’s participation in the upcoming elections. In response, he stated that a verified list of PTI-N candidates will be provided to avoid confusion.

The PTI-N Chairman also rejected any alliance with PTI, citing corruption among its members. This falls in line with the ECP’s stance against any attempts to deceive the Commission through applications ahead of the general elections.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

