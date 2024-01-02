en English
Economy

Pakistan’s Economy: How Political Instability Fuels Economic Downturn

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:08 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:46 pm EST
Pakistan’s Economy: How Political Instability Fuels Economic Downturn

Pakistan, a country known for its vibrant culture and rich history, is currently caught in the grips of an economic crisis. The crux of this turmoil lies in political instability, which has led to skyrocketing inflation and rampant unemployment. For the past two years, the nation’s economy has been spiraling downwards, with the lack of political stability and governance quality being the primary culprits.

Political Instability Fuels Economic Downturn

From investors’ perspective, political certainty is a crucial factor fostering confidence. But, this confidence seems to be waning as Pakistan grapples with its political instability. The result? A stagnating economy, further dependent on imports, struggling to boost its own production and economic growth.

Leadership Blind Spot: Ignoring Political Certainty

The country’s political leadership appears to be oblivious to the importance of political certainty and quality governance. This oversight has only exacerbated the country’s economic and social woes. But hope is not lost: Experts suggest that a firm commitment to democracy and a stable political system could kickstart substantial economic progress. It might even see Pakistan amassing foreign exchange reserves of up to $100 billion and joining the prestigious Group of 20 (G20).

Political Stability: Key to Prosperity

The message is clear: Political stability and genuine democracy are indispensable foundations for a thriving economy. They are the pillars on which nations can not only build robust economies but also bolster healthcare systems, human development, and technological capabilities. In the case of Pakistan, it’s time for the leadership to realize this and steer the nation towards a prosperous future.

Economy Pakistan Politics
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

