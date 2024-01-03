en English
International Relations

Pakistan’s Defense Experts Voice Concerns Over Security and Regional Relations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:30 am EST
In a recent discourse on Pakistan’s defense and regional relations, eminent Pakistani defense analysts and experts shared their perspectives. Lt Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum Khan, a seasoned defense analyst, voiced concerns over India’s recognition of Pakistan as an independent state, making references to the historical conflicts, particularly over the disputed region of Kashmir.

Unfolding History and Diplomatic Isolation

Abdul Qayyum Khan drew attention to India’s role in the 1971 war and accused it of waging a hybrid war aimed at diplomatically isolating Pakistan. He asserted, with a tone of resilience, that Pakistan’s military is amongst the world’s finest and highlighted the country’s self-reliance in arms production. The importance of economic strength for Pakistan to globally assert its concerns was also underscored.

Regional Power Balance and Defense Capabilities

Lt Gen (Retd) Raza Muhammad Khan, another prominent defense expert, spotlighted the recent dialogues by Pakistan’s Army Chief about the regional power balance during his visit to the United States. He expressed criticism about the West’s backing for India and its aspirations for an arms race. He emphasized that Pakistani security forces are focusing on enhancing their defense capabilities to confront any potential threats. He also called out India’s use of social media as a conflict domain and lauded the Pakistani populace for standing by their armed forces against anti-Pakistan narratives.

Pakistan-China Relations and Economic Developments

Dr. Muhammad Khan, an International Relations expert, elucidated the enduring and strengthening ties between Pakistan and China. He highlighted the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, with particular emphasis on the Gwadar port, describing it as a significant development destined to become a regional economic hub. He predicted this project would offer job opportunities for locals and further cement the bilateral ties between the two nations.

International Relations Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

International Relations

