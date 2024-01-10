Pakistan’s Caretaker Prime Minister Pledges Support for Martyrs, Resilience Against Terrorism

In a display of unwavering solidarity, Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, expressed profound support for the families of the nation’s martyrs at a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad. The Prime Minister’s statement serves as a poignant reminder of the countless sacrifices made by Pakistan’s citizens in their pursuit of a brighter tomorrow.

Resilience in the Face of Terrorism

The Prime Minister emphasized the nation’s resilience in the face of terrorism, asserting that the actions of extremists could not weaken the determination of Pakistan’s 240 million-strong population. This sentiment echoes the collective courage and resolve of a nation that has endured countless acts of terror yet remains steadfast in its commitment to peace.

Commitment to Anti-Polio Mission

Prime Minister Kakar also highlighted the government’s continued commitment to the anti-polio mission, pledging to maintain efforts until the complete eradication of the virus. This announcement reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to combat the debilitating disease, which has been a long-standing public health challenge.

Tribute to the Victims of the Bajaur Blast

The cabinet meeting also served as a platform for paying tribute to the victims of the Bajaur blast, particularly the police personnel who lost their lives while protecting a polio team. The cabinet unequivocally condemned the attack, offering prayers for the departed souls, and reiterated its commitment to the safety and security of its citizens.