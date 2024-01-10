en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pakistan

Pakistan’s Caretaker Prime Minister Pledges Support for Martyrs, Resilience Against Terrorism

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:43 am EST
Pakistan’s Caretaker Prime Minister Pledges Support for Martyrs, Resilience Against Terrorism

In a display of unwavering solidarity, Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, expressed profound support for the families of the nation’s martyrs at a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad. The Prime Minister’s statement serves as a poignant reminder of the countless sacrifices made by Pakistan’s citizens in their pursuit of a brighter tomorrow.

Resilience in the Face of Terrorism

The Prime Minister emphasized the nation’s resilience in the face of terrorism, asserting that the actions of extremists could not weaken the determination of Pakistan’s 240 million-strong population. This sentiment echoes the collective courage and resolve of a nation that has endured countless acts of terror yet remains steadfast in its commitment to peace.

Commitment to Anti-Polio Mission

Prime Minister Kakar also highlighted the government’s continued commitment to the anti-polio mission, pledging to maintain efforts until the complete eradication of the virus. This announcement reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to combat the debilitating disease, which has been a long-standing public health challenge.

Tribute to the Victims of the Bajaur Blast

The cabinet meeting also served as a platform for paying tribute to the victims of the Bajaur blast, particularly the police personnel who lost their lives while protecting a polio team. The cabinet unequivocally condemned the attack, offering prayers for the departed souls, and reiterated its commitment to the safety and security of its citizens.

0
Pakistan Politics Terrorism
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pakistan

See more
6 mins ago
Jawad Akbar Denied Parole: Public Safety Remains a Paramount Concern
Terrorist Jawad Akbar, known for his role in an al Qaeda-inspired plot, has been denied parole due to persistent concerns about public safety. Akbar, a 40-year-old Pakistani national, has been incarcerated for over 18 years for his plans to unleash a wave of terror in the UK, including bombings at popular locations and the detonation
Jawad Akbar Denied Parole: Public Safety Remains a Paramount Concern
FIA Expert Advises Public on Cyber Security and Identity Protection Measures
2 hours ago
FIA Expert Advises Public on Cyber Security and Identity Protection Measures
Pakistan Court Restores PTI's Bat Symbol Ahead of Elections
2 hours ago
Pakistan Court Restores PTI's Bat Symbol Ahead of Elections
Cross-Border Collaboration: Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Mishra Reinvent Ali Zafar's 'Jhoom'
58 mins ago
Cross-Border Collaboration: Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Mishra Reinvent Ali Zafar's 'Jhoom'
Jan Achakzai Unpacks the Intricacies of Security, Law Enforcement, and the Baloch Missing Persons Campaign
1 hour ago
Jan Achakzai Unpacks the Intricacies of Security, Law Enforcement, and the Baloch Missing Persons Campaign
Chief Justice Criticizes Authorities Over PTI Candidate's Disappearance
2 hours ago
Chief Justice Criticizes Authorities Over PTI Candidate's Disappearance
Latest Headlines
World News
Houston Rockets' Revival: The Jeff Green and Ime Udoka Impact
2 mins
Houston Rockets' Revival: The Jeff Green and Ime Udoka Impact
Sibling Count Linked to Teen Mental Health: A Cross-Cultural Study
4 mins
Sibling Count Linked to Teen Mental Health: A Cross-Cultural Study
Megyn Kelly Discusses Potential Game-Changing Impact of a Michelle Obama 2024 Presidential Run
4 mins
Megyn Kelly Discusses Potential Game-Changing Impact of a Michelle Obama 2024 Presidential Run
Kate Hudson Teams Up with MyFitnessPal: Advocating Realistic Health Goals and Balanced Parenting
6 mins
Kate Hudson Teams Up with MyFitnessPal: Advocating Realistic Health Goals and Balanced Parenting
Albanian Prime Minister Switches to Domestic Financing for Porto Romano Port Construction
7 mins
Albanian Prime Minister Switches to Domestic Financing for Porto Romano Port Construction
Indian Football's Defensive Success in 2023: Mahesh Gawali's Impact
7 mins
Indian Football's Defensive Success in 2023: Mahesh Gawali's Impact
Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Calls for Peace and Reaffirms Support for Two-State Solution
8 mins
Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Calls for Peace and Reaffirms Support for Two-State Solution
New Health Centres Inaugurated in Khammam District by Revenue Minister
9 mins
New Health Centres Inaugurated in Khammam District by Revenue Minister
Navigating the Impact of Medical Inflation on Health Insurance Coverage
10 mins
Navigating the Impact of Medical Inflation on Health Insurance Coverage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app