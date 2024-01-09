Pakistan’s Caretaker Prime Minister Intensifies Anti-Smuggling Measures and Infrastructure Development

In a recent review meeting held in Islamabad, Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anwar ul Haq Kakar, underscored the urgency of throttling smuggling activities, especially those operating under the Afghan Transit Trade Agreement. Kakar called upon the concerned departments to ramp up their efforts to stamp out smuggling in border districts, a menace that has been gnawing at the nation’s economy.

Establishment of Special Economic Zones

During the meeting, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of creating alternate employment opportunities for the residents of the affected areas. He suggested the establishment of special economic zones and industries as a viable solution. This initiative, he believes, would ensure social security and independence for the locals, curbing the need for smuggling as a means of livelihood.

Anti-Smuggling Measures

Stressing the adverse impact of smuggling activities on the nation, Kakar pledged that the caretaker government would vigorously pursue anti-smuggling measures until the end of its term. He also urged the National Logistics Cell (NLC) to give precedence to the completion of a scanning checking project at the Chaman border. This move is aimed at tightening security at the border to prevent illegal trade activities.

Curbing Demand and Promoting Legal Trade

Prime Minister Kakar also spoke about the need to stifle the demand for smuggled goods in urban centers. He emphasized the promotion of legal trade with proper documentation in border regions to dissuade smuggling. Kakar further encouraged the implementation of the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) track and trace system for efficient cargo monitoring. This is seen as a significant step towards enhancing transparency in trade and curbing smuggling.

Boosting Infrastructure for Economic Development

In a separate meeting discussing the National Highway Authority, Kakar underscored the pivotal role of highways in economic and social development. He paid special attention to the road network in Balochistan, an area often overlooked. He instructed to restart the stalled work on the Karachi to Chaman highway, recognizing it as an essential infrastructure project for improving connectivity within the region. Furthermore, he advised detailed planning and optimal resource utilization in the construction and maintenance of new highways to maximize public benefit.