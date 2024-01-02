en English
Human Rights

Pakistan’s Caretaker Prime Minister Condemned for Controversial Remarks on Baloch Protesters

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:57 am EST
Controversial remarks made by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar of Pakistan regarding Baloch protesters and their supporters have sparked widespread condemnation. During a press conference, Kakar suggested that those advocating for the protesters could join Baloch militants, implying that rights activists and journalists were siding with anti-state elements. The Prime Minister even insinuated that some of the protesters in Islamabad were relatives of militants fighting against the state in Balochistan with foreign assistance, particularly from India.

Defending the Use of Force

Prime Minister Kakar also defended the use of water cannons against protesters by questioning who was responsible for violence in Balochistan. His comments drew sharp criticism from rights activists and journalists who argued that his statements were irresponsible and could drive peaceful individuals towards armed conflict.

Outrage Among Activists

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, a lawyer and rights activist, criticized Kakar for suggesting there was no peaceful option to dissent against state brutality. Dr Mahrang Baloch, an organizer of the protests, accused the premier of labeling victims of enforced disappearances as terrorists. Sammi Deen Baloch, related to a missing person, sought clarification on the premier’s remarks. Journalists Veengas, Kiyya Baloch, and Zebunnisa Burki also condemned Kakar’s statements as provocative and in poor taste.

Senate Discussions

The issue was also discussed in the Senate, with PML-N Senator Sadia Abbasi expressing disappointment over Kakar’s approach towards the Baloch people and questioning the lack of legal proceedings for those labeled enemies of the state.

Human Rights Pakistan Politics
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

