en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Afghanistan

Pakistan’s Caretaker PM Calls for Afghan Vigilance: A Cry for Regional Security

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:46 am EST
Pakistan’s Caretaker PM Calls for Afghan Vigilance: A Cry for Regional Security

Amid escalating tensions between Kabul and Islamabad, Anwar ul-Haq Kakar, the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s caretaker government, has voiced concerns about the potential use of Afghanistan’s soil against Pakistan. During discussions with digital media platform Infer, Kakar called on the Afghan government to ensure that Afghanistan does not become a threat to Pakistan or any other country in the region.

Responsibility and Accountability

Kakar emphasized the responsibility and accountability of the Afghan government in maintaining regional peace. He also addressed the contentious issue of the deportation of Afghan immigrants from Pakistan. Kakar asserted that undocumented immigrants do not have a legal right to remain in Pakistan. This statement has garnered support from a majority of Pakistanis, albeit not unanimously.

Reactions from Afghanistan

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, through its spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, has consistently maintained that Afghanistan’s territory will not be used malevolently against other countries, in line with the Doha agreements. However, political analysts Moeen Gul Samkanai and Najib Rahman Shamal have disputed Pakistan’s accusations, labeling them as false and baseless. They underscored that the Afghan government officially maintains that it will not use its territory against any country and lacks the capacity to interfere in other nations’ internal affairs.

Escalating Tensions

The expulsion of Afghan immigrants and allegations of Afghanistan’s involvement in activities against Pakistan have fueled the animosity between Kabul and Islamabad. Certain Pakistani businessmen have lauded the government’s stance, but have also stressed the need to address visa issues for businessmen traveling to Arab nations.

0
Afghanistan Pakistan Politics
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Afghanistan

See more
39 mins ago
Bomb Explosion Targets Minibus in Kabul: Second Attack within a Week
A deadly bomb explosion rocked Kabul, Afghanistan on Tuesday afternoon, leaving three people dead and four others injured. The violent act, targeting a minibus, occurred in Police District 16 of Kabul around 3:50 p.m. local time. A suspect believed to be involved in the attack was later detained by the police, although no further details
Bomb Explosion Targets Minibus in Kabul: Second Attack within a Week
Groundbreaking Study Probes Health Impacts of Burn Pit Exposure on War Veterans
5 hours ago
Groundbreaking Study Probes Health Impacts of Burn Pit Exposure on War Veterans
India vs Afghanistan: First T20I Match Broadcast and Playing XIs Details
6 hours ago
India vs Afghanistan: First T20I Match Broadcast and Playing XIs Details
Prosthetic Legs of Local Hero Mark Ormrod Stolen in Disturbing Incident
2 hours ago
Prosthetic Legs of Local Hero Mark Ormrod Stolen in Disturbing Incident
Decisive Cricket Victories and Player Developments
3 hours ago
Decisive Cricket Victories and Player Developments
Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Second Attack in Kabul Within a Week
3 hours ago
Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Second Attack in Kabul Within a Week
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigeria’s Anti-Corruption Strategy Intensifies: ICPC Chairman Pledges Personal Court Appearance and Technological Advancements
20 seconds
Nigeria’s Anti-Corruption Strategy Intensifies: ICPC Chairman Pledges Personal Court Appearance and Technological Advancements
Morocco's World Cup Triumph: A New Chapter in African Football
24 seconds
Morocco's World Cup Triumph: A New Chapter in African Football
Ghana's Black Stars Showcase Cultural Pride at AFCON 2023
2 mins
Ghana's Black Stars Showcase Cultural Pride at AFCON 2023
Karnataka CM Forms Implementation Committees for Five Guarantee Schemes
2 mins
Karnataka CM Forms Implementation Committees for Five Guarantee Schemes
Buffalo Bills Clinch Close Win Over Miami Dolphins in Week 18 NFL Matchup
3 mins
Buffalo Bills Clinch Close Win Over Miami Dolphins in Week 18 NFL Matchup
Middletown South's Football Coach Steve Antonucci Bids Farewell After 26 Seasons
3 mins
Middletown South's Football Coach Steve Antonucci Bids Farewell After 26 Seasons
Ardscoil Rós Clinches Victory in Harty Cup Quarter-Final Against John the Baptist CS
4 mins
Ardscoil Rós Clinches Victory in Harty Cup Quarter-Final Against John the Baptist CS
Folly Beach Announces Special Election Following City Council Resignation
4 mins
Folly Beach Announces Special Election Following City Council Resignation
Welsh Government Holds Firm on Rugby Loan Interest Rate Amidst Growing Concerns
4 mins
Welsh Government Holds Firm on Rugby Loan Interest Rate Amidst Growing Concerns
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
1 hour
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
1 hour
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
6 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app