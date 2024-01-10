Pakistan’s Caretaker PM Calls for Afghan Vigilance: A Cry for Regional Security

Amid escalating tensions between Kabul and Islamabad, Anwar ul-Haq Kakar, the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s caretaker government, has voiced concerns about the potential use of Afghanistan’s soil against Pakistan. During discussions with digital media platform Infer, Kakar called on the Afghan government to ensure that Afghanistan does not become a threat to Pakistan or any other country in the region.

Responsibility and Accountability

Kakar emphasized the responsibility and accountability of the Afghan government in maintaining regional peace. He also addressed the contentious issue of the deportation of Afghan immigrants from Pakistan. Kakar asserted that undocumented immigrants do not have a legal right to remain in Pakistan. This statement has garnered support from a majority of Pakistanis, albeit not unanimously.

Reactions from Afghanistan

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, through its spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, has consistently maintained that Afghanistan’s territory will not be used malevolently against other countries, in line with the Doha agreements. However, political analysts Moeen Gul Samkanai and Najib Rahman Shamal have disputed Pakistan’s accusations, labeling them as false and baseless. They underscored that the Afghan government officially maintains that it will not use its territory against any country and lacks the capacity to interfere in other nations’ internal affairs.

Escalating Tensions

The expulsion of Afghan immigrants and allegations of Afghanistan’s involvement in activities against Pakistan have fueled the animosity between Kabul and Islamabad. Certain Pakistani businessmen have lauded the government’s stance, but have also stressed the need to address visa issues for businessmen traveling to Arab nations.