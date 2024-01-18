en English
Pakistan

Pakistan’s Caretaker Government Forms Committee to Safeguard Election Integrity

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:12 am EST
In a significant move toward the smooth conduct of Pakistan’s forthcoming general elections, caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq has announced the establishment of a new committee. This seven-member committee, led by Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Minister of Communications Maritime Affairs and Railways, will oversee various facets of the electoral process.

Committee Composition and Role

The committee’s composition presents a comprehensive national representation, with chief secretaries from all four provinces on board. The inclusion of the home secretary is a strategic step to address pressing security concerns and law enforcement issues related to the elections. The primary responsibility of the committee is to reinforce the security arrangements for the general elections, an effort designed to safeguard the electoral process’s safety and integrity.

A Step Towards Democratic Principles

This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to upholding democratic principles. The committee is expected to work collaboratively, devising strategies that will ensure the successful and transparent execution of the general elections. This is a clear reflection of the government’s proactive stance in promoting electoral fairness and transparency.

Preparations Underway

Among the various measures discussed, the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has ordered to ensure the safety and security of all political parties’ leaders and voters during the polls on February 8. The meeting also highlighted the importance of peaceful and transparent elections, in line with the Constitution. The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced that the elections will now be held in the last week of January 2024, postponed from November this year, due to the fresh marking of constituencies based on a new census. The final list of new constituencies is expected by November 30, followed by a 54-day process that includes filing nomination papers, appeals, and campaigning.

Pakistan Politics Security
Rizwan Shah

