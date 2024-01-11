Pakistan’s 2013 General Elections: The Rise of the PTI and PML-N’s Victory

On February 8, 2013, the landscape of Pakistani politics was dramatically reshaped. The General Elections saw the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), under the leadership of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, emerge as the majority party. This allowed Sharif’s party to form a government without the necessity for a coalition, a significant achievement in Pakistani politics.

The Rise of the Third Force

The elections were also remarkable for the ascension of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan. The PTI’s rise signaled a shift in the traditional two-party system dominated by the PML-N and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). The PTI managed to secure a significant number of seats in the National Assembly, positioning itself as a major contender in the country’s political arena.

Retaining Influence

Meanwhile, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) maintained their sway, primarily in urban centers and religious constituencies, respectively. Despite the participation of various other political entities, none had a substantial impact on the overall distribution of seats.

Sharif’s Pledge and Military Support

Sharif, a three-time Prime Minister, had received the green light from the Supreme Court to run for a fourth term despite a previous lifetime ban due to criminal convictions. This decision was viewed by many as indicative of the military’s support for Sharif. His key pledge was to revive the country’s struggling economy, a pressing issue that resonated with voters. Despite the allegations of corruption and his fallout with the military, Sharif was seen as the most viable option for the country’s leadership.

The Road Ahead

While the 2013 elections marked a turning point in Pakistan’s political trajectory, the country’s journey towards a robust and resilient democracy remains a work in progress. With the PTI’s rise and the PML-N’s victory, the stage was set for a new era of multi-party politics and governance in Pakistan.