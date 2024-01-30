Pakistani Court Allows Police to Interrogate Former Minister in Jail

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad, Pakistan, has sanctioned the local police to question former federal minister, Fawad Chaudhry, currently incarcerated at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, regarding the arson attack on the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) headquarters. This development is linked to the incident that transpired on May 9, at Kalma Chowk in Lahore, where the PML-N office was engulfed in flames, and a container was incinerated.

Permission for Interrogation

As part of the ongoing investigation into the PML-N office arson attack, the investigating officer had petitioned the court to allow the police to interview Chaudhry. The ATC's approval now provides a new direction for the case, potentially unearthing hitherto undiscovered facets of the investigation. With Chaudhry’s involvement under scrutiny, the case's progression is bound to be closely watched by the national and international community.

Indictment in a Separate Fraud Case

Besides the arson investigation, the ATC has scheduled an indictment for Chaudhry on February 10, in connection with an alleged fraud case. The case pertains to purported financial irregularities in several building projects. Previously, Chaudhry's legal representative had sought a deferral of the indictment date, citing the need for more time to review the evidence.

Extension of Physical Remand

In a parallel development, the Islamabad Accountability Court had extended Chaudhry's physical remand concerning the fraud case. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had requested a 10-day extension for the remand. However, the duty judge granted a two-day physical remand, marking another significant turn in Chaudhry's legal struggles.