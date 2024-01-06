Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Fight for Fair Play and Election Symbol in Supreme Court

At the heart of Pakistan’s political landscape, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is wrestling with an uphill battle for fair representation in the upcoming elections.

The party, represented by Sardar Latif Khosa in the Supreme Court, asserts that it has been subjected to uneven handling by the state machinery, obstructing its equal participation in the elections.

The PTI’s struggle revolves around its emblematic BAT symbol, a significant historical and emotional emblem tied to the Chairman’s cricket World Cup victory in 1992. Initially, the Peshawar High Court granted PTI the right to retain the BAT symbol, but later reversed its decision.

This unprecedented shift has compelled the PTI to appeal to the Supreme Court in hopes of reclaiming its symbol, a move whose outcome remains uncertain.

