en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Fight for Fair Play and Election Symbol in Supreme Court

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 5:37 am EST
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Fight for Fair Play and Election Symbol in Supreme Court

At the heart of Pakistan’s political landscape, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is wrestling with an uphill battle for fair representation in the upcoming elections.

The party, represented by Sardar Latif Khosa in the Supreme Court, asserts that it has been subjected to uneven handling by the state machinery, obstructing its equal participation in the elections.

(Read Also: Sarhad Conservation Network Raises Alarm Over Rapid Deforestation in Pakistan)

The PTI’s struggle revolves around its emblematic BAT symbol, a significant historical and emotional emblem tied to the Chairman’s cricket World Cup victory in 1992. Initially, the Peshawar High Court granted PTI the right to retain the BAT symbol, but later reversed its decision.

This unprecedented shift has compelled the PTI to appeal to the Supreme Court in hopes of reclaiming its symbol, a move whose outcome remains uncertain.

Read More

0
Pakistan Politics
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pakistan

See more
25 mins ago
Political Turmoil in Pakistan: Opposition Leaders Jailed Amid Accusations of Government Suppression
In the heart of South Asia, a political storm brews in Pakistan, bringing its democratic values into question with the jailing of opposition leaders. A contentious issue that has stirred the nation and drawn international attention, the arrests typically follow allegations of corruption, abuse of power, and other illegal activities. The opposition, however, views these
Political Turmoil in Pakistan: Opposition Leaders Jailed Amid Accusations of Government Suppression
Explosion in Northwestern Pakistan: Five Policemen Killed, 27 Injured
2 hours ago
Explosion in Northwestern Pakistan: Five Policemen Killed, 27 Injured
Pakistan's Universities Take the Lead in Kashmir Advocacy through 'Kashmir Learning Centres'
3 hours ago
Pakistan's Universities Take the Lead in Kashmir Advocacy through 'Kashmir Learning Centres'
Pakistani Soldier Martyred in North Waziristan Skirmish: A Symbol of Ongoing Security Challenges
1 hour ago
Pakistani Soldier Martyred in North Waziristan Skirmish: A Symbol of Ongoing Security Challenges
Pakistan Cricket Loses a Pillar: Grant Bradburn Departs
2 hours ago
Pakistan Cricket Loses a Pillar: Grant Bradburn Departs
Nawaz and Tareen Cleared to Contest Polls as Pakistan's Supreme Court Ends Lifetime Disqualification
2 hours ago
Nawaz and Tareen Cleared to Contest Polls as Pakistan's Supreme Court Ends Lifetime Disqualification
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia's Quest for Victory: A Deep Dive into Group B of the Asian Cup 2023
1 min
Australia's Quest for Victory: A Deep Dive into Group B of the Asian Cup 2023
Alzheimer's Awareness Month: Art Harrison's Inspiring Journey
4 mins
Alzheimer's Awareness Month: Art Harrison's Inspiring Journey
DeSantis Dismisses Rumors of Dropping Out of Presidential Race, Despite Trump's Lead in Polls
4 mins
DeSantis Dismisses Rumors of Dropping Out of Presidential Race, Despite Trump's Lead in Polls
Infant Receives Life-saving Pacemaker Surgery at B.C. Children's Hospital
5 mins
Infant Receives Life-saving Pacemaker Surgery at B.C. Children's Hospital
Innovative Spheroid Model Cultivation Could Revolutionize Personalized Lung Cancer Treatment
5 mins
Innovative Spheroid Model Cultivation Could Revolutionize Personalized Lung Cancer Treatment
Michael Penix Jr.: A Left-Handed Quarterback Defying Football Norms
5 mins
Michael Penix Jr.: A Left-Handed Quarterback Defying Football Norms
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
14 mins
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
ANC Marks 112th Year with Reflection, Strategy, and Renewed Vigor
14 mins
ANC Marks 112th Year with Reflection, Strategy, and Renewed Vigor
Disruptive Thunderstorms Loom Over KwaZulu-Natal: A Weather Warning
14 mins
Disruptive Thunderstorms Loom Over KwaZulu-Natal: A Weather Warning
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
41 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app