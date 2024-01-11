Pakistan Supreme Court Justice Naqvi Resigns Amid Misconduct Allegations

In a significant development in the Pakistani judiciary, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, a prominent figure of the Supreme Court, has tendered his resignation amid swirling misconduct allegations. President Dr. Arif Alvi, acting on the advice of Prime Minister, accepted the resignation in accordance with Article 179 of the constitution. Justice Naqvi’s decision came in the wake of the Supreme Court’s rejection of his plea seeking a halt to the proceedings against him by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

Unraveling the Allegations

The SJC, which had been investigating Justice Naqvi since October last year, issued a show-cause notice to him on counts of bench manipulation and financial misconduct. The council’s actions were the result of numerous complaints, including those from the Pakistan Bar Council. Justice Naqvi, in response, contested the SJC proceedings and the subsequent notices, terming the charges an attack on the independence of the judiciary.

Audio Leaks and Controversial Rulings

Adding to the maelstrom, Justice Naqvi’s name surfaced in connection with recent audio leaks involving political figures, intensifying the scrutiny. Moreover, he had previously made headlines in January 2020 when, as a Lahore High Court judge, he ruled in favor of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf. This controversial verdict, which was later annulled by the Supreme Court, has been a significant blot on his judicial career.

An Unexpected Resignation

Citing the prevailing public knowledge of circumstances, Justice Naqvi submitted his resignation, stating his inability to continue his duties as a judge of the Supreme Court. His resignation has sparked a debate and drawn criticism from various political figures and journalists, raising concerns about the integrity of the judiciary. His departure also poses questions about the future of the Supreme Court as an institution and underscores the need for transparency and accountability in the judiciary.