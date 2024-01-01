en English
Pakistan

Pakistan Senate Adopts Resolution Against Negative Propaganda Towards Armed Forces

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:34 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:14 pm EST
Pakistan Senate Adopts Resolution Against Negative Propaganda Towards Armed Forces

The Senate of Pakistan, in a unanimous decision, has passed a resolution recommending severe penalties for individuals found guilty of engaging in negative and malicious propaganda against the country’s armed forces and security agencies. The resolution, proposed by Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi, suggests a ten-year disqualification from holding any public office for such offenders. This measure underscores the indispensable role of robust military and security agencies in Pakistan’s defense, given the challenging regional environment. The Senate also expressed profound concern over the propagation of harmful propaganda on social media platforms.

Resolution in Detail

The resolution acknowledges the sacrifices made by the armed forces in the battle against terrorism and the defense of the country’s borders. It calls for requisite measures to dispense severe punishment, according to the law, for individuals identified as participants in negative and malicious propaganda against Pakistan’s security apparatus. The resolution gained unanimous approval, indicating a shared concern among senators about derogatory content against the Pakistan Army circulating on social media platforms.

Other Resolutions and Bills

Alongside this resolution, the Senate also passed another aimed at reforming higher education curricula. This resolution seeks to educate students about the dangers and consequences of drug use and to cater to the diverse cultural needs of students. During the session, various bills were introduced, addressing a host of issues such as electronic crimes, medical regulations, human trafficking, and banking amendments. These bills have been referred to the corresponding standing committees for review.

Protests and Political Security

The session included discussions about providing security to political leaders for peaceful election campaigns and addressing the concerns of the protesting Baloch populace. This move signifies the Senate’s commitment to ensuring a safe and secure political environment in the country. The Senate’s actions reflect a comprehensive approach to national security, recognizing the role of strong armed forces, the impact of social media, the importance of education, and the need for peaceful political discourse.

Pakistan Politics
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
