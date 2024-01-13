en English
Elections

Pakistan: PTI Loses Iconic ‘Bat’ Electoral Symbol as SC Restores ECP Order

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:37 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 1:50 pm EST
Pakistan: PTI Loses Iconic ‘Bat’ Electoral Symbol as SC Restores ECP Order

In a decisive turn of events that could potentially alter the dynamic of the impending general elections in Pakistan, the Supreme Court has invalidated the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) order to reinstate the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) right to use their iconic ‘bat’ electoral symbol. This ruling comes as a major setback to PTI, disrupting their electoral strategy ahead of the February polls.

The Crux of the Controversy

The dispute arose when the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) barred PTI from utilizing the bat symbol citing procedural irregularities in the party’s internal polls. The ECP found PTI’s internal election process in violation of its own constitution and election laws. Not ready to back down, PTI challenged the ECP’s decision in the PHC, which temporarily reinstated the party’s right to use the symbol and called for a larger bench to review the case.

Legal Chess: Maneuvers and Counter-Maneuvers

The ECP, however, disputed the PHC’s jurisdiction over the matter and appealed to the Supreme Court. In a move that could be viewed as a strategic misstep, PTI withdrew its appeal to the Supreme Court, perhaps anticipating a favorable verdict from the PHC. Unfortunately for PTI, this decision did not yield the desired result. The Supreme Court upheld the ECP’s challenge, thereby annulling the PHC’s ruling in favor of PTI.

Implications for PTI and the Upcoming Elections

With the Supreme Court’s verdict, uncertainty now looms over PTI’s electoral symbol. PTI had earlier issued fresh tickets to its candidates, a preemptive measure to ensure its participation in the polls. However, with the symbol allotment deadline extended and returning officers barred from allotting one party’s symbol to candidates of another, the party’s strategy may need recalibration. Amidst this chaos, PTI has urged the ECP to accept PTI-N certificates issued to its candidates. The unfolding of these events provides a gripping narrative of the legal battle, the court’s verdict, and the potential implications this could have on PTI’s standing in the upcoming elections.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

