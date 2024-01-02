Pakistan Mourns the Loss of Veteran Politician Sartaj Aziz

On the evening of January 2nd, 2024, Pakistan was plunged into mourning as news broke of the passing of one of its most distinguished political figures, Sartaj Aziz. Born in Nowshera in February 1929, Aziz’s political career was a tapestry of dedication and service that spanned over six decades, punctuated by key positions in the Pakistani government.

A Life of Service: The Legacy of Sartaj Aziz

The former finance minister’s demise was announced by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal, who paid tribute to Aziz’s significant contributions to the Pakistan movement and his invaluable service to the nation. Aziz’s political career was marked by his roles as minister for finance and economic affairs, senator from 1985 to 1999, and adviser on national security and foreign affairs following the 2013 general elections. His insights on economic and political issues, in addition to his profound commitment to public service, earned him respect and admiration across political lines.

An Intellectual Luminary

But Aziz was more than a politician. Possessing an astute mind and a deep understanding of the intricacies of economic policies, he shaped strategies that guided Pakistan through pivotal periods. His advocacy for economic liberalization and privatization policies showcased his visionary approach to fostering growth and development. Furthermore, his prolific writing reflected his intellectual prowess and his deep commitment to his country’s progress.

A Nation in Mourning

President Arif Alvi expressed his deep grief over Aziz’s demise, offering prayers for his forgiveness and for the patience of his bereaved family. All across Pakistan, from the halls of power to the streets, the loss of this veteran politician is being mourned. His relentless service to the country, his unwavering principles, and his indelible contribution to the nation’s political landscape have left an enduring legacy that will continue to inspire future generations.

As Pakistan mourns the loss of one of its eminent political figures, it also celebrates the life of Sartaj Aziz, a man whose life story is intertwined with the nation’s history. His legacy will live on through the policies he shaped, the wisdom he imparted, and the countless lives he touched throughout his remarkable career.