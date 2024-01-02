en English
Pakistan

Pakistan Military Courts U.S. Ties: A Strategic Shift and its Regional Implications

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 11:59 pm EST
Pakistan Military Courts U.S. Ties: A Strategic Shift and its Regional Implications

In a bid to recalibrate its geopolitical alliances, the Pakistani military is actively nurturing its ties with the United States, as evidenced in a recent visit by Pakistan’s army chief to Washington. This development is seen as a strategic manoeuvre to diversify Pakistan’s dependency from its dominant ally, China. The United States, on the other hand, is reciprocating this engagement with keen interest, aiming to expand its influence over Pakistan’s military circles.

US Interests and Regional Implications

The primary driver behind America’s renewed interest in Pakistan’s military is the opportunity to monitor the regional dynamics closely. The U.S. is particularly concerned about thwarting the establishment of a Chinese military base at Gwadar port, a strategic location on the Arabian Sea. This approach by the U.S. indicates a preference for influencing the military establishment rather than prioritizing the success of parliamentary democracy in Pakistan.

Such a shift in the balance of power has raised alarms in India, given its potential implications for regional stability and India’s strategic interests. The backdrop to these military and diplomatic manoeuvres is a broader geopolitical contest between the U.S. and China, with Pakistan playing a pivotal role.

Parallel Developments

In a parallel but related development, President Xi’s recent visit to Vietnam aimed to fortify bilateral ties through economic and security agreements. Despite historical distrust and territorial disputes, Vietnam is cautiously exploring deepening economic ties with China, while simultaneously seeking long-term security assurances from the U.S. This indicates Vietnam’s strategy to position itself as an alternative manufacturing hub for U.S. companies looking to reduce dependence on China.

Meanwhile, the European Union and the U.S. have initiated a task force to reduce Europe’s reliance on Russian fossil fuels. The U.S. has pledged to supply at least 15 billion cubic meters of LNG to the EU this year to decrease the EU’s dependency on Russian gas and increase its usage of renewable energy. However, on the domestic political front, a Pakistan-based rights group has raised concerns over the government’s alleged manipulation of the electoral process ahead of the scheduled parliamentary elections.

author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

