Pakistan Grapples with Proposed Delay of General Elections Amid Security Concerns

Recent political developments in Pakistan have stirred up a storm around the proposed delay of the general elections scheduled for February 8th. The storm’s eye is an independent Senator, Hidayat Ullah, who submitted a resolution to the Senate suggesting a three-month postponement of the elections citing security challenges and escalating incidents of candidate targeting.

Senate’s Unanimous Decision and Opposition

On January 5th, the Senate unanimously decided to delay the elections due to severe weather and security concerns. However, the session was attended by a meagre 14 senators, raising questions about the legitimacy of the decision. From the political spectrum, both the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have emerged as vocal adversaries of the delay. These parties have demanded a Senate session to ensure the elections occur within the constitutionally mandated time frame.

Invoking the Constitution and the Issue of Uncertainty

The PTI, PPP and Jamaat-e-Islami senators believe that political instability is detrimental to the country’s state and growth. They invoke Article 224 (2) of the Constitution, which mandates elections within 90 days, to strengthen their argument. The mover of the resolution, Senator Dilawar Khan, however, highlighted the severe winter, security threats to political leaders, and COVID-19 as compelling reasons for the postponement.

Resolution’s Passage and Silence

Despite the opposition’s protest and conspicuous silence from other senators, the quorum was not challenged during the resolution’s passage. This has led to speculation and uncertainty about the true sentiments of the senators regarding the delay. The resolution now urges the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Supreme Court to delay general elections for three months due to these challenges and emphasizes the need for creating an environment that guarantees a level-playing field for all political parties and candidates.

As the nation waits to see if the resolution will indeed cause a delay in the forthcoming general elections, the political temperature in Pakistan continues to rise. The resolution has not only exposed the fissures between political parties but also the challenges of holding elections in a climate of security threats, extreme weather, and a global pandemic. The upcoming Senate session, demanded by the PTI and PPP, is likely to be a heated one as the country grapples with the question of its political future.