Pakistan Grapples with Internet Disruption Amid PTI's Virtual Election Rally

On a Saturday evening, Pakistan witnessed a nationwide internet disruption, rendering social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram inaccessible. This incident occurred in the midst of an online election rally held by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by the imprisoned former Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

PTI's Stance on Internet Disruption

The PTI party, gearing up for the general elections on February 8, interpreted this outage as an assault on freedom of speech. The candidates from the party are contesting as independents, following a Supreme Court ruling against the PTI. The party has expressed concerns about prejudiced treatment prior to the elections, particularly in light of Khan’s incarceration due to over 170 cases and a five-year ban from contesting elections, a consequence of a corruption conviction. Khan, however, maintains these allegations are politically motivated.

The Telecom Authority's Response

Malah Obaid, a representative for Pakistan's telecom authority, professed ignorance about the incident. The authority confirmed the restoration of internet services nationwide, without acknowledging the disruption during the PTI rally. This is not the first instance of such an internet outage. Earlier in January, a similar disruption was reported during a PTI virtual fundraising event.

Internet Users and Service Providers React

Internet users across the country reported the service breakdown. Nayatel, an Islamabad-based internet provider, indicated that its actions were in compliance with instructions from Pakistani authorities. This admission stoked suspicions of a systematic and consistent pattern of restrictions imposed during PTI events, potentially impacting the democratic process.