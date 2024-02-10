Pakistan Elections: Social Media Disruption Sparks Outcry and Concerns for Democratic Process

In an unexpected turn of events, the social media platform X has been disrupted nationwide in Pakistan, as reported by NetBlocks, a non-governmental organization that tracks internet censorship. The disruption took place amidst the recent elections that occurred on a Thursday, during which mobile phone services were also suspended, drawing widespread criticism.

Advertisment

[embed_tweet url="https://twitter.com/netblocks/status/1756283124978257991?s=20"]

A Pattern of Communication Control

While no explicit connection between the two events has been reported, the simultaneous interruption of social media and mobile phone services suggests a pattern of communication control around the time of the elections. This move could potentially have implications for freedom of expression and access to information for the citizens of Pakistan.

Advertisment

Outcry from Political Parties, Voters, and International Observers

The disruption of social media services during the general elections in Pakistan has raised concerns from various quarters. Political parties, voters, and international observers have criticized the move, viewing it as a threat to free and fair elections. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and Amnesty International are among the organizations that have strongly opposed the communication blackout, emphasizing the importance of uninterrupted internet service for a transparent electoral process.

Violation of Constitutional Rights and Economic Cost

The recent disruption of internet and cellular services during the elections in Pakistan has not only impacted citizens' ability to access crucial voting information and campaign digitally, but it has also violated constitutional rights. Furthermore, the economic cost of network shutdowns is substantial, affecting the livelihoods of millions.

As the dust settles on the recent elections in Pakistan, the nationwide disruption of the social media platform X raises questions about communication control and its potential impact on the democratic process. With widespread criticism from political parties, voters, and international observers, the importance of uninterrupted internet service for a transparent electoral process cannot be overstated.