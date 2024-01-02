Pakistan Election 2024: Uncertainty, Security Concerns, and Potential Coalitions

As Pakistan gears up for its upcoming general elections scheduled on February 8, 2024, a cloud of uncertainty and apprehension looms over the electoral process. Central Senior Vice President of the Awami National Party (ANP), Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, has voiced his concerns about the unprecedented ambiguity surrounding the elections. His apprehensions align with those of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), who has been expressing doubts about the feasibility of the elections given the precarious security situation.

Security Concerns and Alliance Prospects

An attack on Maulana Fazl’s convoy on December 31, 2023, which fortunately left him unscathed, has further exacerbated the security fears. Both Fazl and Hoti have been urging the interim government and the Election Commission to ensure the safety and order prerequisite for the elections. Notably, Hoti also hinted at the prospect of the ANP forming alliances with other political parties, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), provided democracy is the central focus.

Contention with PTI and Upcoming Elections

Hoti, however, did not shy away from voicing his past grievances with the PTI, especially the events of May 9, 2023, when violence erupted following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan on corruption charges. Hoti’s reflections on past elections suggested a bias in favor of the PTI. He emphasized that individuals with criminal convictions or accusations should not be allowed to run in elections. Looking at the upcoming elections, Hoti predicts that no single party will secure a majority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and at the center, with coalition governments being the likely outcome.

Integrity of the Electoral Process

His concerns extend to his party’s election symbol being compromised as part of an alleged effort to balance the political scales. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has also expressed concerns about the lack of a level playing field, particularly for the PTI, citing instances of pre-poll rigging, barring of candidates from filing nomination papers, and a clampdown on dissent. The forthcoming weeks are crucial as Pakistan navigates its way through these challenges, striving to uphold the integrity of its electoral process and ensure a free and fair election.