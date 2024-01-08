Pakistan Dismisses U.S. ‘Country of Particular Concern’ Designation

In a remarkable act of defiance, Pakistan has categorically rejected its designation as a “Country of Particular Concern” by the United States State Department, a title that condemns the nation’s perceived lack of religious freedom. The spokesperson for Pakistan’s Foreign Office, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, voiced profound disappointment over the designation, dubbing it as biased and unreflective of Pakistan’s actual standing on religious liberties.

Pakistan’s Stance on Religious Freedom

Baloch underscored the pluralistic nature of Pakistan’s society, reminding the world of its rich tradition of interfaith harmony. She emphasized the constitutional measures Pakistan has undertaken to promote religious freedom and protect the rights of minority communities. The spokesperson argued that the U.S. State Department’s designation was detached from ground realities and based on a skewed assessment.

Questioning the Credibility of the Designation Process

Adding fuel to the fire, Baloch contrasted Pakistan’s inclusion on the list with India’s exclusion. Despite clear recommendations from the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) and concerns from international human rights groups about India’s treatment of minorities, India was not designated as a “Country of Particular Concern”. This apparent discrepancy led Baloch to question the credibility and impartiality of the designation process.

Advocacy for Constructive Engagement

Instead of unilateral assessments, Baloch advocated for constructive engagement and collective efforts to address religious intolerance, xenophobia, and Islamophobia. She underscored the need for mutual understanding and respect, highlighting Pakistan’s bilateral efforts with the United States to address these pressing issues. The spokesperson indicated that Pakistan’s objections to the designation were being communicated to the U.S. authorities.

The dismissal of the U.S. State Department’s designation is a testament to Pakistan’s firm belief in its commitment to religious freedom. It remains to be seen how the international community, particularly the United States, responds to these assertions.