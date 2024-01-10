Pakistan Court Restores PTI's Bat Symbol Ahead of Elections

In a landmark decision, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) has declared the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to revoke the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party's bat electoral symbol and reject its intra-party polls, as illegal. This verdict comes ahead of the general elections slated for February 8, turning the tide in favor of PTI.

PHC Overturns ECP's Decision

The ruling from Justice Ejaz Anwar and Justice Syed Arshad Ali, who were part of a two-member bench, followed a petition by PTI Chairman Gohar Khan and six other party leaders. The court has directed the ECP to reinstate PTI's bat symbol and publish the certificate filed by PTI after its internal elections. This pivotal ruling overturns the ECP's prior action on December 22, which had disqualified PTI from retaining its symbol due to alleged non-compliance with election laws.

Legal Tussle for PTI's Bat Symbol

Following this disqualification, PTI had initially obtained a temporary restoration of its symbol from the PHC on December 26, which was later contested by the ECP. The PTI had also moved to the Supreme Court but withdrew the appeal as the PHC was already hearing the case.

Verdict Hailed as Triumph for Justice

PTI Senator Ali Zafar hailed the verdict as a triumph for justice and predicted that the party would win the forthcoming elections. Senior PTI leader Barrister Gohar Khan referred to the verdict as historic, emphasizing the importance of the bat symbol for ensuring free and fair polls. PTI supporters and leadership enthusiastically welcomed the verdict, with claims that the ECP had been biased against PTI.

The ruling marks a significant victory for PTI, allowing it to contest the upcoming elections with its iconic bat symbol. The decision serves as a testament to the judiciary's impartiality, even in the face of intense political pressure, and sets a precedent for future electoral disputes.