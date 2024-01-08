en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Afghanistan

Pakistan Condemns Kabul Terror Attack, Rejects US Designation

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:51 pm EST
Pakistan Condemns Kabul Terror Attack, Rejects US Designation

Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul, Afghanistan was shaken by a devastating terrorist attack. The assault resulted in the tragic loss of several lives and inflicted injuries on multiple individuals. The Pakistani government has voiced its strong condemnation of this act of terror, expressing deep condolences to the Afghan Interim Government and the citizens of Afghanistan.

The Attack and Its Aftermath

The attack in the Dasht-e-Barchi area took a heavy toll, with five individuals losing their lives and 15 others suffering injuries. The Islamic State (IS) group has claimed responsibility for this horrific act, further destabilizing the already tense geopolitical climate in the region. In the wake of this tragedy, Pakistan has been unflinching in its stand against terrorism, condemning it in all its forms and manifestations.

Pakistan’s Solidarity with Afghanistan

Amidst the mourning and recovery efforts, Pakistan has extended its heartfelt condolences to the Afghan Interim Government and the people of Afghanistan. The country has expressed its solidarity with Afghanistan in this time of grief, praying for a swift recovery for those injured and a measure of comfort for the families mourning the loss of their loved ones.

Pakistan’s Rejection of ‘Country of Particular Concern’ Designation

In addition to its response to the Kabul attack, Pakistan has also made headlines with its rejection of the United States’ designation of the country as a ‘Country of Particular Concern’. Pakistan has labeled this designation as ‘detached from ground realities’, expressing its dismay over the omission of India from the US State Department’s designation list, despite clear recommendations from international human rights constituencies.

The country continues to face its own battles, from the recent Lahore acid attack on a female teacher to the Supreme Court’s decision to set aside a lifetime disqualification, among other national and international news items. However, in the face of adversity, Pakistan remains steadfast in its stance against terrorism and its commitment to fostering peace in the region.

0
Afghanistan Pakistan Politics
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Afghanistan

See more
4 hours ago
Afghanistan's MoCIT Reports Revenue Surge Amidst Internet Quality Criticisms
The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MoCIT) of Afghanistan has announced a striking 30 percent surge in its revenue compared to the previous year. MoCIT spokesperson, Enayatullah Alokozai, attributed the robust revenue growth to funds accrued from telecommunication clients, particularly referencing a 10 percent fee levied on the renewal of their internet bundles. Revenue
Afghanistan's MoCIT Reports Revenue Surge Amidst Internet Quality Criticisms
UK Condemns Kabul Attack, Reaffirms Commitment to Civilian Protection
7 hours ago
UK Condemns Kabul Attack, Reaffirms Commitment to Civilian Protection
Afghan Refugees at Guarulhos Airport: Municipal Efforts to Address Health Concerns and Provide Support
7 hours ago
Afghan Refugees at Guarulhos Airport: Municipal Efforts to Address Health Concerns and Provide Support
Experts Analyze Counter Terrorism Efforts in Afghanistan on TOLOnews
6 hours ago
Experts Analyze Counter Terrorism Efforts in Afghanistan on TOLOnews
Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior: Women's Crucial Role in Anti-terrorist Operations
7 hours ago
Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior: Women's Crucial Role in Anti-terrorist Operations
Kabul Women Detention: Ministry of Vice and Virtue Refutes Allegations
7 hours ago
Kabul Women Detention: Ministry of Vice and Virtue Refutes Allegations
Latest Headlines
World News
Wrexham Council Approves Major Housing Project Amid Controversy
26 seconds
Wrexham Council Approves Major Housing Project Amid Controversy
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 mins
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
Ghana's President Akufo-Addo Stresses Importance of Upholding Constitutional Values
4 mins
Ghana's President Akufo-Addo Stresses Importance of Upholding Constitutional Values
Governor Uzodimma Backs President Tinubu's Suspension of Minister, Discusses Imo State Development
5 mins
Governor Uzodimma Backs President Tinubu's Suspension of Minister, Discusses Imo State Development
Football Legend Franz Beckenbauer Dies at 78: An Era Ends
12 mins
Football Legend Franz Beckenbauer Dies at 78: An Era Ends
Outrage in Italy as Hundreds Perform Fascist Salute at Rome Rally
17 mins
Outrage in Italy as Hundreds Perform Fascist Salute at Rome Rally
Missouri Secretary of State Debates Election Integrity and Trump's Influence
18 mins
Missouri Secretary of State Debates Election Integrity and Trump's Influence
Lucas Moraes Clinches Historic Win at Dakar Rally 2024; Al-Rajhi Seizes Overall Lead
18 mins
Lucas Moraes Clinches Historic Win at Dakar Rally 2024; Al-Rajhi Seizes Overall Lead
UK Commons United in Post Office Scandal Debate
23 mins
UK Commons United in Post Office Scandal Debate
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 mins
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
4 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
6 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
8 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
11 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
13 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
13 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
13 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
13 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app