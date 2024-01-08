Pakistan Condemns Kabul Terror Attack, Rejects US Designation

Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul, Afghanistan was shaken by a devastating terrorist attack. The assault resulted in the tragic loss of several lives and inflicted injuries on multiple individuals. The Pakistani government has voiced its strong condemnation of this act of terror, expressing deep condolences to the Afghan Interim Government and the citizens of Afghanistan.

The Attack and Its Aftermath

The attack in the Dasht-e-Barchi area took a heavy toll, with five individuals losing their lives and 15 others suffering injuries. The Islamic State (IS) group has claimed responsibility for this horrific act, further destabilizing the already tense geopolitical climate in the region. In the wake of this tragedy, Pakistan has been unflinching in its stand against terrorism, condemning it in all its forms and manifestations.

Pakistan’s Solidarity with Afghanistan

Amidst the mourning and recovery efforts, Pakistan has extended its heartfelt condolences to the Afghan Interim Government and the people of Afghanistan. The country has expressed its solidarity with Afghanistan in this time of grief, praying for a swift recovery for those injured and a measure of comfort for the families mourning the loss of their loved ones.

Pakistan’s Rejection of ‘Country of Particular Concern’ Designation

In addition to its response to the Kabul attack, Pakistan has also made headlines with its rejection of the United States’ designation of the country as a ‘Country of Particular Concern’. Pakistan has labeled this designation as ‘detached from ground realities’, expressing its dismay over the omission of India from the US State Department’s designation list, despite clear recommendations from international human rights constituencies.

The country continues to face its own battles, from the recent Lahore acid attack on a female teacher to the Supreme Court’s decision to set aside a lifetime disqualification, among other national and international news items. However, in the face of adversity, Pakistan remains steadfast in its stance against terrorism and its commitment to fostering peace in the region.