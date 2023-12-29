en English
Pakistan

Pakistan Cancels New Year’s Eve Festivities in Solidarity with Palestine

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:14 am EST
Pakistan Cancels New Year's Eve Festivities in Solidarity with Palestine

In an unprecedented act of solidarity, Pakistan has canceled all official New Year’s Eve celebrations in support of Palestine. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar declared the cancellation, underlining Pakistan’s commitment to stand with the beleaguered people of Gaza amidst their ongoing strife.

Pakistan’s Stance on the Palestinian Issue

Prime Minister Kakar expressed profound sorrow over the genocide of Palestinians, urging his countrymen to observe simplicity in their New Year’s observances. The decision comes in response to Israel’s relentless aerial bombardment and ground invasion of Gaza, which has resulted in significant loss of life and widespread devastation. The interim Prime Minister underscored Pakistan’s efforts to provide relief and support to Palestinians, highlighting the disturbingly high number of innocent lives lost to Israeli forces.

Solidarity Beyond Borders

Pakistan is not alone in its decision to forgo New Year’s Eve festivities. Sharjah, a city in the United Arab Emirates, also suspended New Year’s Eve fireworks in a show of unity with Gaza. The collective actions of these nations underscore a growing global consciousness, prioritizing human rights issues over celebratory events.

Reflecting National Economic Realities

Beyond the expression of international solidarity, Pakistan’s decision to cancel New Year’s Eve celebrations is reflective of the nation’s current economic challenges. By avoiding extravagant expenditures often associated with such festivities, the government is sending a clear message of frugality to its citizens. This approach aligns with a broader trend of nations prioritizing economic and political concerns over celebratory events, reinforcing the need to address pressing national and international issues.

Pakistan Palestine Politics
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

