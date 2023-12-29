en English
Pakistan

Pakistan Bans New Year’s Eve Celebrations, Stands in Solidarity with Palestinians Amid Gaza Conflict

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:02 am EST
Pakistan Bans New Year’s Eve Celebrations, Stands in Solidarity with Palestinians Amid Gaza Conflict

In an act of solidarity with Palestinians amid an escalating conflict in Gaza, Pakistan has announced a sweeping ban on New Year’s Eve celebrations. Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, made the proclamation in a televised address, expressing profound sorrow over the ongoing devastation and urging the nation to welcome the new year with simplicity.

Gaza Conflict: A Humanitarian Crisis

The decision follows the devastating Israeli attacks on Gaza, which has resulted in significant destruction and a tragically high number of casualties. The Gaza health ministry, administered by Hamas, reported that at least 21,320 people have been killed in the conflict, the majority of whom are women and children. This figure emerged in response to Israel’s retaliation against a Hamas attack on October 7, which itself resulted in approximately 1,140 fatalities, predominantly civilians.

A Gesture of Solidarity

Traditionally, New Year’s Eve in Pakistan is marked with fireworks, aerial gunfire, and a public holiday on January 1. However, this year, the government has called for a nation-wide ban on all such festivities. This ban not only stands as an expression of solidarity with the Palestinians but is also an initiative towards reducing accidents and injuries that often result from celebratory firing and rash driving during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Global Response to Gaza Conflict

Pakistan is not the only nation responding to the Gaza war with gestures of solidarity. Sharjah, a city in the United Arab Emirates, has also banned New Year’s Eve fireworks as a humanitarian gesture. As the conflict continues, the international response is indicative of a growing concern for the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

Pakistan Palestine Politics
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

