Pakistan Actor Sajid Hasan Joins Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, Calls for Political Unity

Pakistani actor Sajid Hasan has made headlines today with his announcement of joining the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on January 21, 2024. This move comes as political parties in Pakistan are gearing up for the upcoming elections on February 8, and recruiting members from diverse sectors.

IPP: A Sanctuary for Defectors

The IPP, under the leadership of Jahangir Tareen, is primarily composed of defectors from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The mass exodus from the PTI was triggered by riots on May 9, following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on corruption allegations. The riots led to widespread vandalism of military installations. Tareen, a pivotal figure in the establishment of the PTI government back in 2018, parted ways with Imran Khan after facing accusations of money laundering during their tenure.

From Stage to Politics

As part of this transition, several ex-PTI leaders have since found a new political home in Tareen's party. Among them are Murad Raas, Firdous Ashiq Awan, and now, actor Sajid Hasan. Sindh IPP President Mahmood Moulvi extended an invitation to Hasan to join the party. In his acceptance speech, Hasan emphasized his motivations were purely to serve the people of Pakistan.

Political Forgiveness and Forward Movement

Hasan underscored the importance of forgiving past political grievances and focusing on the positive aspects of politics. He urged his countrymen to acknowledge the good work done by politicians, regardless of their party affiliations, and to collectively work towards the betterment of the nation.