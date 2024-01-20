Pakistan Absent From the US's Indo-Pacific Strategy Aimed at Countering China Influence

In a strategic move designed to protect American interests in the Indo-Pacific region, the US has sidelined its non-NATO ally, Pakistan. The spotlight is on the US' Indo-Pacific Strategy, an initiative aimed at countering the rising influence of China, particularly in response to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which the US views as a challenge to the liberal international order. This strategy has led to the formation of alliances such as AUKUS and Quad to bolster regional security. Moreover, the development of the India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) as a transport corridor has been implemented to counteract the BRI.

Critically, Pakistan, with its potential to connect Central Asian economies, has been conspicuously absent from the IMEEC, leading to speculation about potential preconditions for joining or future involvement. This absence is intriguing given Pakistan's strategic significance and its status as a non-NATO ally of the US.

Pakistan's Engagement with the US

Despite being overlooked in the Indo-Pacific Strategy, Pakistan has engaged with the US in various capacities. It has participated in the Combined Task Force 150 and expressed interest in partnerships with ASEAN. Additionally, Pakistan continues to deepen its ties with China through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a vital initiative for its infrastructure development. Furthermore, Islamabad has been cultivating improved relations with Russia for strategic leverage.

Pakistan's economic and technological dependencies on the US are significant. These dependencies raise questions about how the relationship between the two countries can be strengthened, and whether Pakistan can be integrated into the Indo-Pacific Strategy and IMEEC. As the US-China rivalry continues to unfold, the role of Pakistan in this geopolitical chessboard becomes increasingly critical.