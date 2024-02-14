Paid Family Medical Leave in Pennsylvania: A Crucial Step Forward

As workers in Pennsylvania continue to grapple with the challenges of balancing work and caregiving responsibilities, the lack of paid family and medical leave benefits remains a pressing issue. This critical benefit has gained traction across the nation, but Pennsylvania has yet to make it a state law.

The struggle is especially pronounced for women, who often bear the brunt of caregiving duties for children and aging family members. The absence of paid leave forces many to choose between their jobs and their loved ones' well-being.

A coalition for change

A dedicated coalition of nonprofits and businesses, including the Executive Forum of Women, is pushing for paid family medical leave as a state law in Pennsylvania. The proposed law would provide much-needed support for workers and businesses alike.

The coalition's efforts have gained momentum, with bipartisan support expected for the introduction of the bill in the House and Senate in mid-March.

Learning from federal policies

Meanwhile, federal employees have been enjoying the benefits of paid parental leave thanks to the Federal Employee Paid Leave Act (FEPLA), which allows them to take up to 12 weeks of paid leave in connection with the birth or placement of a child.

The Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) also provides up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave for family and medical reasons. However, these federal policies only serve as a starting point for the broader conversation about paid leave benefits.

Recently, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan and a bipartisan group of lawmakers called on the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) to update its information on paid parental leave policies for federal employees. The Federal Employee Paid Leave Act of 2019 (FEPLA) provided 12 weeks of paid parental leave to federal employees, but OPM has not updated its handbooks and webpages since 2019.

A recent Government Accountability Office (GAO) report found that public-facing webpages of selected agencies did not reflect current paid parental leave policies. The lawmakers implored OPM to take action immediately and follow the recommendations of the GAO report.