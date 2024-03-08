PAGD in Turmoil: NC's Solo Bid on Lok Sabha Seats Sparks Rift with PDP in J&K

Amidst the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti voiced her dismay on Friday over the National Conference's (NC) unilateral decision to contest all three Lok Sabha seats in the region, thereby causing a significant rift within the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD). This development has not only strained relations between the two major parties but also cast a shadow on the future of this unique alliance aimed at advocating for the region's autonomy.

Advertisment

Escalating Tensions Within PAGD

The discord came to light when Mehbooba Mufti publicly expressed her disappointment over NC's lack of consultation with PDP before announcing their intention to contest the Lok Sabha seats. This move by the NC, as highlighted by Mufti, signifies a departure from the coalition's spirit, undermining the collective effort to address the political challenges in Jammu and Kashmir. The PDP chief lamented the fragmentation of the PAGD, which was seen as a beacon of hope for many in the region.

Political Repercussions and Statements

Advertisment

The fallout has been marked by a series of statements from both camps, with NC leader Omar Abdullah defending their stance by questioning the PDP's entitlement to stake claims on Lok Sabha seats based on past election performances. The exchange underscores a deeper issue of coalition dynamics and electoral strategy that could potentially alter the political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir. Furthermore, the situation has prompted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to step in, aiming to mediate between the two parties to salvage the alliance and ensure a unified front in the upcoming elections.

The Future of PAGD and J&K Politics

As the rift widens, the future of PAGD hangs in balance, with the potential to significantly impact the political unity and strategy against the backdrop of Jammu and Kashmir's complex political challenges. The alliance, formed with the lofty goal of restoring the region's special status, now faces its toughest test. Will the intervention by national figures like Rahul Gandhi mend fences, or is the alliance heading towards an inevitable dissolution? The answer to this question will not only shape the outcome of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections but also define the course of political alliances in Jammu and Kashmir.