Malaysia

PADU: A Game-Changer for Malaysian Social Welfare or a System Riddled with Flaws?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:49 pm EST
PADU: A Game-Changer for Malaysian Social Welfare or a System Riddled with Flaws?

In a recent discussion about social welfare and financial assistance in Malaysia, Associate Prof. Dr Ku Suhaila Ku Johari from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) emphasized the importance of addressing the unique financial situations of individuals rather than applying generalized rules to households. This was particularly relevant to single individuals in the M40 income bracket who, despite not having typical family structures, often support parents and siblings. Dr. Ku Suhaila’s comments were made during a counselling session with single M40 individuals, a demographic that reportedly prefers singlehood due to the responsibilities associated with marriage.

The Changing Faces of Malaysian Households

The data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) indicates an increase in the percentage of unmarried women aged 25 to 29 from 29.8% in 2000 to 37.8% in 2010. These statistics highlight the changing dynamics of Malaysian households and underscore the need for more flexible and responsive social welfare policies.

Revising Aid Distribution Classifications

To better serve underrepresented groups like the M40, Prof Dr Ahmad Martadha Mohamed from Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) suggests abolishing the B40, M40, and T20 classifications for aid distribution, especially given the financial pressures faced by the M40 in urban areas post-COVID-19.

The Launch of PADU

The PADU system, created by the Economy Ministry, DOSM, and Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (MAMPU), was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. PADU aims to provide a safe and comprehensive national data hub that ensures efficient distribution of government aid and subsidies, preventing leakage and ensuring that assistance reaches the intended recipients. The government has touted PADU as a game-changer in plugging subsidy leakages and delivering targeted assistance.

Addressing Concerns Surrounding PADU

Despite the optimism surrounding PADU, it has faced criticism from the public and experts alike. Issues of data and cybersecurity, lack of clarity on data updating processes, and potential for identity theft have been raised. Former Bangi MP and deputy international trade minister Ong Kian Ming has called for the suspension of PADU until its data security flaws are addressed. Nonetheless, the government remains committed to making PADU successful, emphasizing the system’s role in ensuring efficient distribution of aid and subsidies, and preventing leakages. The registration process for PADU runs from January 3rd, 2024 to March 31st, 2024.

Malaysia Politics Social Issues
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

