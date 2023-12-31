Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy

Paddy Cosgrave, the co-founder of Web Summit, stepped down from his position as Chief Executive in October. The decision follows a controversy surrounding his social media posts concerning Israel, which sparked a substantial backlash.

The Backlash and Consequences

The precise content of Cosgrave’s contentious posts has not been disclosed. However, the repercussions were immediate and severe. His remarks instigated the withdrawal of several high-profile tech companies and celebrity speakers from this year’s Web Summit event. The fallout from the incident ultimately led to Cosgrave’s resignation as CEO.

The Irish Times and Its Subscription Model

In an unrelated note, The Irish Times, the source of this news, operates on a subscription model. It offers its readers complete access to its stories and additional benefits upon subscription. Readers can subscribe at their convenience and have the option to cancel anytime. This model ensures a steady flow of revenue for the publisher while providing an ad-free reading experience for its subscribers.

Technology and User Privacy

As part of its user agreement and privacy policy, The Irish Times employs technology such as cookies to enhance website functionality, gather insights, provide social media features, and personalize content and advertising. The publication provides a detailed account of the types of cookies used, their purpose, and how users can manage their settings or opt out. It also explains how data is collected and used, and the impact of not allowing certain cookies on website functionality.