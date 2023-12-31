en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:52 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:53 am EST
Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy

Paddy Cosgrave, the co-founder of Web Summit, stepped down from his position as Chief Executive in October. The decision follows a controversy surrounding his social media posts concerning Israel, which sparked a substantial backlash.

The Backlash and Consequences

The precise content of Cosgrave’s contentious posts has not been disclosed. However, the repercussions were immediate and severe. His remarks instigated the withdrawal of several high-profile tech companies and celebrity speakers from this year’s Web Summit event. The fallout from the incident ultimately led to Cosgrave’s resignation as CEO.

The Irish Times and Its Subscription Model

In an unrelated note, The Irish Times, the source of this news, operates on a subscription model. It offers its readers complete access to its stories and additional benefits upon subscription. Readers can subscribe at their convenience and have the option to cancel anytime. This model ensures a steady flow of revenue for the publisher while providing an ad-free reading experience for its subscribers.

Technology and User Privacy

As part of its user agreement and privacy policy, The Irish Times employs technology such as cookies to enhance website functionality, gather insights, provide social media features, and personalize content and advertising. The publication provides a detailed account of the types of cookies used, their purpose, and how users can manage their settings or opt out. It also explains how data is collected and used, and the impact of not allowing certain cookies on website functionality.

0
Ireland Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment

By BNN Correspondents

Dublin Man Charged with Christmas Eve Murder: The Case of Michael Andrecut

By BNN Correspondents

Fianna Fail to Nominate Next EU Commissioner, Confirms Micheal Martin

By BNN Correspondents

Dublin's Former Shipwright Pub Engulfed in Fire Amid False Anti-Immigration Rumors

By Bijay Laxmi

Preserving Irish Heritage: The Townland Atlas of Ulster ...
@History · 16 mins
Preserving Irish Heritage: The Townland Atlas of Ulster ...
heart comment 0
2023: A Year of Change for Employment Rights in Ireland

By BNN Correspondents

2023: A Year of Change for Employment Rights in Ireland
Michaella Rice Faces Six Charges: Dangerous Driving and Bodily Harm Among Them

By BNN Correspondents

Michaella Rice Faces Six Charges: Dangerous Driving and Bodily Harm Among Them
Punchestown Horse Racing Event in Limbo due to Adverse Weather

By Salman Khan

Punchestown Horse Racing Event in Limbo due to Adverse Weather
2023 in Review: From Environmental Violations to Geopolitical Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

2023 in Review: From Environmental Violations to Geopolitical Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege
34 seconds
Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment
1 min
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment
India-Australia Rivalry Surpasses India-Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir
2 mins
India-Australia Rivalry Surpasses India-Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir
Tánaiste Micheál Martin's State Visit to Colombia and Mexico: A Focus on Drug Trade and Conflict Resolution
2 mins
Tánaiste Micheál Martin's State Visit to Colombia and Mexico: A Focus on Drug Trade and Conflict Resolution
Fianna Fail to Nominate Next EU Commissioner, Confirms Micheal Martin
2 mins
Fianna Fail to Nominate Next EU Commissioner, Confirms Micheal Martin
Wolves' Manager O'Neil Praises Lemina's Impact Amid Personal Tragedy
6 mins
Wolves' Manager O'Neil Praises Lemina's Impact Amid Personal Tragedy
Lionel Messi’s Arrival: A Seismic Shift in Major League Soccer
11 mins
Lionel Messi’s Arrival: A Seismic Shift in Major League Soccer
Xi Jinping's New Year Speech: Emphasis on Reunification and Economic Development
12 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Speech: Emphasis on Reunification and Economic Development
Peter Shilton Receives CBE Honour for Football and Anti-Gambling Advocacy
13 mins
Peter Shilton Receives CBE Honour for Football and Anti-Gambling Advocacy
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
8 seconds
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
13 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
32 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app