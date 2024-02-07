The Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC), Asaf Hajiyev, provided an insightful account of the snap presidential election in Azerbaijan during a press conference. The observation mission, led by PABSEC, found no irregularities during the voting process, characterizing the elections as a transparent exercise with high voter engagement.

A Transparent Election Process

Hajiyev reported that the elections were conducted transparently, with an impressive voter turnout. Over 80 percent of the Azerbaijani population participated in the voting, a figure that speaks volumes about the country's political consciousness and democratic participation. The high turnout was a clear indication of the public's interest in the nation's leadership and their keenness to shape its future.

Praise for Organizational Efforts

Additionally, Hajiyev extended his congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan on the successful conduct of the elections. He particularly commended the high-level organization of the voting process, which undoubtedly played a significant role in ensuring a seamless voting experience for the citizens, thereby encouraging their active participation.

A Golden Moment in History

Adding a touch of symbolism to the event, Hajiyev stated that the name of the winning candidate would be written in golden letters in the history of Azerbaijan. This statement not only highlighted the importance of the election but also the nation's anticipation and high expectations for the selected leader's future role in shaping the country's progress and prosperity.