PA County Commissioners Report Reveals Over 250 Youths Sleep in Unlicensed Facilities in 2023

Following a decisive vote last March to tackle the challenges faced by children and youth with complex behavioral health issues, the Pennsylvania Association of County Commissioners (CCAP) has disclosed troubling findings. Over 250 minors were forced to spend nights in unlicensed settings such as hotels or offices in the first half of 2023, highlighting a significant gap in the state's child welfare system.

Urgent Need for Specialized Care

The CCAP's Complex Case Work Group, established as a direct response to the commissioners' vote, has been actively investigating the accommodation and care provided to minors with complex behavioral health needs across Pennsylvania's 45 counties. Their report underscores the growing number of minors who, due to the absence of appropriate licensed facilities, ended up in less secure and unsuitable environments. This situation not only compromises their safety but also hinders their access to necessary care and treatment.

Increasing Trends and Inadequate Responses

The investigation reveals a concerning upward trend in the number of complex behavioral health cases, mirroring national statistics. The lack of sufficient specialized placements has resulted in an increased reliance on temporary solutions, such as housing minors in hotels and child welfare offices. Such arrangements, however, fall short of providing a stable and safe environment, raising serious concerns about the potential for harm, including sexual and physical assaults.

Recommendations for Change

The CCAP's report concludes with a set of strategic recommendations aimed at addressing the highlighted issues. These include the development of additional licensed facilities, enhanced support for existing services, and clear guidance on responsibility allocation among different levels of government and agencies. The goal is to ensure that all minors in the child welfare system receive the comprehensive care and support they need, in environments that are safe, suitable, and conducive to their wellbeing.

The findings of the PA Association of County Commissioners shed light on a critical and growing issue within the state's child welfare system. As efforts intensify to find sustainable solutions, the well-being of Pennsylvania's most vulnerable minors hangs in the balance. The report serves as a call to action for stakeholders at all levels to come together and address the urgent need for specialized care facilities and services, ensuring a safer and more supportive future for these children.