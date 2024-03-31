P Chidambaram Exposes Electoral Bonds Scheme: An Assault on Democracy

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram recently penned a critical analysis of the current political landscape, focusing on the controversial electoral bonds scheme, which he describes as a direct assault on the Constitution of India. He outlines how this scheme has played a pivotal role in tilting the electoral field in favor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), shedding light on the broader implications of such practices on democratic institutions and state autonomy.

Electoral Bonds: Legalized Bribery?

Chidambaram's commentary brings to the forefront the inherent flaws within the electoral bonds scheme, introduced by the government as a method to ensure transparency in political funding. However, as highlighted by numerous reports and critics, including those from The Wire, The Hindu, and The Indian Express, the scheme has fallen short of its promises, fostering an environment ripe for undisclosed political donations. Critics argue that this has led to a significant increase in opaque funding, with the BJP allegedly benefiting the most from this arrangement.

Operation Lotus and Beyond

Further exacerbating the situation is the BJP's strategy known as Operation Lotus, aimed at encouraging defections from other parties. Chidambaram points out that this, combined with the misuse of electoral bonds, arrest and detention of opposition leaders, and the unconstitutional acts by Governors in non-BJP states, has severely undermined the democratic process. This strategy not only destabilizes opposition-led state governments but also curtails their autonomy, challenging the federal structure of the nation.

The Final Assault on Democracy

The culmination of these tactics, according to Chidambaram, represents a final assault on the democratic fabric of India. He warns that the agenda pushed forward by the ruling party, including one nation one election, Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and amendments to various acts, threatens to reshape India's democratic ethos fundamentally. This scenario, Chidambaram fears, could pave the way for a majoritarian rule that sidelines minority voices and concentrates power in the hands of a few.