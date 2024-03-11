Ozu Abam Women Demand Justice in Abia State After Deadly Land Dispute Escalates

On a day marked by a plea for peace and justice, over 300 women from Ozu Abam community in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State took to the streets in a peaceful protest.

Their destination was the Abia State Government House and the State House of Assembly in Umuahia, where they sought to draw attention to the ongoing conflict with their neighbors, Ndi Okorie Abam—a dispute that has tragically resulted in deaths, kidnappings, and severe injuries.

Roots of the Conflict

The heart of the issue lies in a longstanding land dispute that has seen periodic eruptions of violence between the two communities. This latest flare-up was sparked when, according to the protesters, individuals from Ndi Okorie Abam launched attacks on Ozu Abam residents.

These attacks have led to the death of at least one individual, named Chinedu, who was allegedly killed while harvesting farm fruits. Furthermore, several farms have been destroyed, exacerbating the tension between the two communities.

Under the leadership of Mrs. Uche Egbuta, the protesting women, clad in black attire as a sign of mourning, voiced their grievances and called for the government's intervention. They emphasized their desire for a peaceful resolution, indicating a reluctance to retaliate against the violence they have faced. The protest highlighted the severe impact of the dispute on their community, including the toll of lives lost in the past over this ongoing land conflict.

Government Response and Promises

In response to the protest, Abia State government officials, including the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Keneth Kalu, assured the protesters of their commitment to resolving the dispute. Efforts to bring lasting peace to the area have been acknowledged, with state representatives, such as Uchenna Okoro of the Arochukwu constituency, calling for calm and promising to work towards a peaceful resolution through the involvement of security agencies.

The protests by the women of Ozu Abam serve as a poignant reminder of the devastating impact that unresolved land disputes can have on communities. While the promise of government intervention offers a glimmer of hope, the situation underscores the urgent need for effective conflict resolution mechanisms.

As the communities await action, the broader implications of such disputes on social cohesion and development loom large, calling for a concerted effort to address the root causes and prevent future violence.